August 5, 2023
Lawsuit claims student was beaten on Gilroy school campus

By: Erik Chalhoub
A family is suing the Gilroy Unified School District and an 11-year-old girl, alleging officials neglected to protect their daughter from being attacked on campus.

The lawsuit, filed June 30 in Santa Clara County Superior Court by Corsiglia, McMahon & Allard, claims that a student, named Jane Doe due to being a minor, was assaulted by another Solorsano Middle School student, referred to as Melanie Doe, in January on school grounds.

A video, which was uploaded to social media, reportedly shows a girl walking up to Jane Doe, grabbing her hair and pulling her to the ground, where she is kicked and punched.

The lawsuit states that no school officials were seen trying to break up the fight, and that the girl suffered a concussion.

Jane Doe, fearing returning to the campus, was placed in a private school, according to the lawsuit.

The family alleges that it notified Solorsano Middle School officials of fights on campus and threatening messages over social media in the month leading up to the incident, but claimed that the school did not take any disciplinary action on those students.

“School violence is real and getting worse,” attorney Mark Boskovich said. “Unchecked, it can have devastating and deadly consequences. 

“Gilroy school officials are quite aware of the bullying and assault problem. This lawsuit is intended to address the problem so that students can have a safe learning environment.”

In a statement, district officials said they do not comment on pending litigation.

“The Gilroy Unified School District takes all allegations of harassment, bullying or abuse of any kind very seriously and is committed to the safety of all students and staff as its first priority,” the statement read. “The District will respond to the legal complaint appropriately and as required by law.”

The parties are scheduled to have a case management conference on Nov. 28, according to court records.

Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub joined Weeklys as an editor in 2019. Prior to his current position, Chalhoub worked at The Pajaronian in Watsonville for seven years, serving as managing editor from 2014-2019.

  1. Once again the Principal at this middle school was asleep at the wheel! We too had the same experience with our son and Administration chose to look the other way. Then when our son had to fight back from a gang of bullies taunting him daily and nothing being done by Administration, he was suspended! He never returned and too is at a private school because we have no faith in the pubic education system, especially Gilroy Unified.

Support Local Journalism
