Recently, I read something on social media that deeply affected me, that someone locally lost their life due to domestic violence.

It honestly hit me hard. It is heartbreaking to think that behind closed doors, someone was suffering, and it ended in such a tragic and preventable way.

Fred Tovar

It made me stop and reflect on how important it is that we do not stay silent.

Domestic violence is not a “private matter” when someone’s safety and life are at risk. We all have a responsibility to care, to notice, and to speak up for those who may be afraid, unable or unsure how to ask for help.

We need to look out for one another here in Gilroy and in our surrounding communities.

If you see something concerning, say something. If someone confides in you, listen without judgment and help guide them toward support and safety.

We must also be willing to call out abusive behavior for what it is, because silence only allows it to continue.

Even though Domestic Violence Awareness Month is in October, this cannot be something we think about only once a year. It must matter every day.

Real people are being impacted. Real families are being broken. And in the most tragic cases, lives are being lost.

My heart goes out to every survivor, every family affected and every life taken too soon. We can do better, by paying attention, by speaking up and by refusing to look the other way.

Fred M. Tovar

Former Gilroy City Council Member