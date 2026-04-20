To my council colleagues, city staff and the public: I am very excited to be a part of the many changes coming to Gilroy this year. Legislating policy in house often doesn’t require budget allocations, and many of the best practices are already open sourced.

Zach Hilton

The entire community was a part of the Gilroy General Plan 2040 process in late 2020. It was approved by the General Plan Advisory Committee, Planning Commission and City Council, along with a full Environmental Impact Report (EIR). The General Plan 2040 represents the City of Gilroy’s view of its future, expresses the community’s vision, local control and guiding principles for development. The Zoning Code Ordinance is the script of how those visions will unfold.

With our 2026-27 legislative work plan already established, the Gilroy City Council will dive right into many items that need to be completed in 2026. Once the new City Council is seated after the November 2026 election, a new legislative work plan will be established.

The City of Gilroy and Gilroy Unified School District have a long history of Joint Use Agreements. We have the opportunity today to continue this partnership and come to a mutually beneficial agreement for the community at large.

With that in mind, both of our agencies want to remain fiscally strong while potentially placing future district and city facility bonds on the ballot for our voters—all while balancing the District’s declining enrollment and a growing overall population in the City.

After a year of negotiations and a continued lawsuit by the developer against the City of Gilroy for violating state housing law rights, we have approved a Project Processing Agreement and Architectural & Site Review Application for the 315 Las Animas Ave. Builder’s Remedy Residential Project.

With the developer’s lawsuit dropped, City of Gilroy will receive $4 million as a public benefit that’s unrestricted, and the developer will pay for a Murray-Las Animas Neighborhood Master Plan. This allows Gilroy to receive critical infrastructure dollars and below market housing.

Gilroy City Council made history by transitioning from At-Large to District Elections. Gilroy will get to directly elect through Districts on the November 2026 ballot.

Council Districts 4, 5 and 6 along with GUSD Board Trustee seats for A1, A3, A4 and A7 will be open for candidates to file from July 13-August 7.

Year to date, my office has worked with our state and federal legislators to secure $5.2 million for project funding that directly benefits our residents from the westside, eastside and a senior housing project on the southside.

I was nominated by the Mayor and confirmed by members of the City Council to serve in the expanded role as Vice Mayor. I am excited to have this opportunity and to be in this supportive role.

One of the first actions I did was convert an empty office in the Administration Wing of City Hall into a shared office space for City Council Members. This revitalized office next to the Mayor’s Office offers a working space for Council Members to host a meeting, attend remote regional meetings and have a more visible presence at City Hall.

The annual Downtown Gilroy La Ofrenda Festival brings together a cross section of sponsorships and partnerships from government, education, health, private sector, arts, transportation, culture, nonprofits, labor workforce and more. I would like to personally invite you to join us in Downtown Gilroy on Oct. 24, and travel to the festival by bike, bus, walk or drive.

On behalf of my office, my student interns, and my family, I am excited for the challenges that 2026 has to offer. There are still many things to be addressed, and I am taking them head on. Through the power of public participation, I am confident that 2026 can be one of the best years that Gilroy has ever had.

Zach Hilton

Gilroy City Council member