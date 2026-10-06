I was in the Gilroy council chambers in February 2024 when well over 100 people packed the room for a Gaza ceasefire resolution. More than 70 of them lined up to speak. Councilmember Tom Cline didn’t just vote no. He seconded a motion to reject “any and all” ceasefire resolutions. Foreign wars, the council majority told us, are not city business.

Apparently that rule has an exception. This August, Cline accepted a fully funded junket to Israel, structural proof of the host country’s soft-power lobbying targeting our own elected officials.

He was invited by the Consulate General of Israel and the Israeli government paid for his flights and lodging. Cline met with Tel Aviv officials, heard pitches from tech startups and toured a research center devoted to Israel’s security challenges.

So speaking up about a foreign war is off limits, even when Gilroy residents ask. Flying to one is fine, when a foreign government buys the ticket.

Meanwhile, look at what was happening at home. Crews had fenced off Holsclaw Road for a federal facility whose blueprints show detainee processing areas, holding rooms and weapons storage. Santa Clara County and the Attorney General sued to stop it. Cities from San José to Palo Alto signed a brief backing them.

Gilroy, the city this facility would sit next to, did not. We were told the city lacked the money and staff for a legal review and needed to focus on what was already on Gilroy’s plate. A month later, Councilmember Cline had room on his plate for five days in Israel paid for by a foreign government.

Across town, Amazon is building a two-building data center on 56 acres of former farmland off Camino Arroyo. City staff approved it under decades-old zoning and many residents learned about it only when the construction fencing went up. The council’s 45-day moratorium on new data centers came months later and does not touch that site.

Nothing from Councilmember Cline’s itinerary helps the residents of Gilroy. A startup pitch in Tel Aviv won’t fix the zoning code that let a reported $2 billion project slip past residents. A security briefing won’t keep a detention center off Holsclaw Road.

Gilroy is a city of farms, outlet stores and long commutes. Our fights are over water, power, zoning and who gets detained at the edge of town.

I don’t need Councilmember Cline to agree with me about the war. I need him to answer three questions before District 5 votes on Nov. 3. So do you.

What was the trip worth? State law lets officials accept foreign-government travel above the normal gift limit, but it must be reported on the Form 700. His next annual filing isn’t due until spring, conveniently after the election. If there’s nothing to hide, he should be transparent and disclose the full value now.

What Gilroy decision did this trip prepare him to make? Name the project, the ordinance or the budget line.

Who put his name forward? The consulate said participants were chosen through recommendations from professional contacts. Gilroy residents deserve to know whose.

The council should also adopt a simple rule. Any councilmember who accepts travel paid for by a foreign government or by a group that promotes one must disclose the sponsor, the itinerary and the dollar value at the next public council meeting. Transparency costs nothing and it should apply to our elected officials equally.

In 2024, Cline told Gilroy the council had no business weighing in on a foreign conflict. This fall, he owes Gilroy and District 5 an explanation of why a foreign government had business with him. If he can’t give one, voters can deliver their own answer on Nov. 3.

Zain Yahya

Gilroy