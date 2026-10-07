A new literature organization known as SCRAWL has been formed in Morgan Hill with the goal of bringing together readers and writers from across South County to share in a mutual love of stories.

Founder Jordan Rosenfeld, a local journalist, editor, and author of 11 books, answered a few questions from the Times about her vision for the new group and the events they plan to host for local lovers of lit.

What is SCRAWL?

SCRAWL, which stands for South County Readers and Writers Lit, is a South County-based organization drawing community together through a love of reading and writing.

We host monthly local “literary” events, including a “Book Karaoke” open mic; a monthly “conversation club” called SCRAWL Salon where we discuss article length works, SCRAWL Scribes, writing groups; and we’ll be putting on a SCRAWL Lit Crawl in 2028—a downtown, walkable literary event where people can choose from different venues to hear author events, panels and readings.

What inspired you to create SCRAWL?

As a local author who transplanted out of my deeply connected writing community in Sonoma County 21 years ago to Morgan Hill, I struggled to find a nexus of the literary arts here, despite incredible talent and interest (and an awesome independent bookstore, BookSmart). I knew we could put ourselves on the literary map as solidly as Santa Cruz or San Francisco.

With my son off to college, this felt like the right time to create that connection and raise our literary arts to the same status that our visual, theatrical and other arts already have in this area. As a frequent local volunteer, I knew I could draw on my connections to generate yet another way to celebrate the arts…and I was right. People are hungry for this!

How did your desire to build a “third space” for readers and writers shape the organization?

In my teaching and speaking as a published author over the past couple of years, I’ve gotten a lot of feedback that people are craving small, intimate forms of meaningful connection and entertainment that don’t necessitate a commute, revolve around technology or require a membership.

The “third place” concept is one I’ve always loved—a space that is neither home nor work, but makes you feel content, buoys your spirit or inspiration and connects people around common interests. SCRAWL aims to use our ability to create events to also support local businesses and organizations by bringing in people to enjoy curated experiences. So far, it’s working really well!

What does a typical night of “Book Karaoke” look like?

First, the word “Karaoke” here can be misleading in that we are not actually singing (though we’d welcome a literary tune!). Every month we propose a theme and people sign up to read for five to seven minutes aloud on that theme (interpreted widely!).

When you show up you can buy a delicious drink or food item, nestle into a comfortable seat and then promptly be entertained by writers and storytellers sharing everything from the serious to the hilarious.

The reading portion only generally takes about an hour, and then there’s time for shmoozing and noshing. It’s a really fun way to spend an evening! Our next Book Karaoke is themed “haunted” on Oct. 28, from 6:30-8:30pm at Luxe Flower Bar in downtown Morgan Hill. We encourage Halloween-themed dressing up or costumes.

Though we typically take place the fourth Wednesday of each month, we may have one additional date in December before resuming our regular schedule in the New Year.

Why is it important to encourage reading and writing in the modern day?

Research shows that reading and writing have profound positive impacts on the brain, heart and empathy centers. However, they’re even more important in an age where artificial intelligence (AI) is not only pirating original writing, but retraining our brains to be less actively involved in reading/writing processes.

Thus, maintaining our ability to read and write is retaining our ability to be critical thinkers and compassionate, unique individuals. Plus, it’s fun!

Who should consider joining SCRAWL, and how can they get involved?

The great thing about us is that you don’t have to formally “join” us to partake in any of our events. Most of our events are free, and double as forms of entertainment or mental stimulation. You can drop by, check us out, see if we’re for you. visit scrawl520.substack.com (where you can sign up for our newsletter to get current events news). Or email me, Jordan: jo*************@***il.com