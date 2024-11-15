This election should have been straightforward with the reelection of Marie Blankley as mayor. Marie Blankley has worked her way through a position on the planning commission and also as a city council member before becoming mayor, gaining extensive experience as to how cities run. As a CPA she continues to watch finances in Gilroy.

She had virtually single-handedly brought another commuter train to Gilroy. She has worked tirelessly with the Sharks to have them bring a massive financial investment with the Sharks Ice facility that will be located on the Gilroy Sports Park.

She has kept us advised as to the five-year plan on street maintenance in Gilroy, which we all have benefited from. She has kept us advised on Highway 101 and interchange south of Gilroy, along with the extension of Santa Teresa and of the Tenth Street overpass.

Like I said, this should have been a straightforward election until the well-financed opposition started sending out a massive amount of hate mail against our mayor, Marie Blankley. This hate mail continued in the Nov. 8 Dispatch, naming Marie Blankley personally four times.

What surprises me most is there are such a number of uninformed Gilroy people that fell for the hate mail that was forced upon us. As a 44-year involved resident of Gilroy I never thought I would have seen such a day.

Addison Erwin Boggs

Gilroy