This election should have been straightforward with the reelection of Marie Blankley as mayor. Marie Blankley has worked her way through a position on the planning commission and also as a city council member before becoming mayor, gaining extensive experience as to how cities run. As a CPA she continues to watch finances in Gilroy.
She had virtually single-handedly brought another commuter train to Gilroy. She has worked tirelessly with the Sharks to have them bring a massive financial investment with the Sharks Ice facility that will be located on the Gilroy Sports Park.
She has kept us advised as to the five-year plan on street maintenance in Gilroy, which we all have benefited from. She has kept us advised on Highway 101 and interchange south of Gilroy, along with the extension of Santa Teresa and of the Tenth Street overpass.
Like I said, this should have been a straightforward election until the well-financed opposition started sending out a massive amount of hate mail against our mayor, Marie Blankley. This hate mail continued in the Nov. 8 Dispatch, naming Marie Blankley personally four times.
What surprises me most is there are such a number of uninformed Gilroy people that fell for the hate mail that was forced upon us. As a 44-year involved resident of Gilroy I never thought I would have seen such a day.
Addison Erwin Boggs
Gilroy
They chose right. She so needs to go. Speaking of hate mail reread your letter.
I’m glad you could see the hate that she put upon us over the past four years. We saw it with our own eyes and listened to it too. I’m glad she’s done and the voters chose wisely. Whenever you want to be reminded of it just click and watch. https://www.mememarie.org/arrogant
Yet another one that can’t accept the vote and will of the people…
Even before watching the video clips, it was very clear. It was her time to leave and bring in a true leader that embodies respect for our seniors, veterans, language differences and our firefighters.
She is arrogant, full of herself, rude and ignorant on so many topics. Especially those that involve the Rigorous demands and dedication of firefighters.
Firefighters put their bodies in mind through so much in serving the community. They should be honored and not laughed at by the leadership of city Council.
The corrupt money from Ten South that created the infamous smear website, sponsored Bozzo and Hilton has won.
The homes along Santa Teresa (brought to us by the Filice family (related to Bozzo)) are one poorest designed, ever. Their high density and cookie cutter design take advantage of using the minimum property area for maximum house size – enough to induce vertigo and a loss of orientation. Neighbors are required to keep their windows covered with barely 20’ separating the two-story domains. Does anyone else see a pattern here?
With Bozzo and Hilton in their back pocket, Ten South’s plan to circumvent building laws and build high-density housing without the proper planning (infrastructure, roads, emergency services) appears to be moving forward.
The prior comments in this article are ignorant, hateful and dishonest. Re-broadcasting the smear website, writing personal attacks and using fake pseudonyms shows a corruption making every effort to destroy the city for its own profit. This is not a proud moment for Gilroy.