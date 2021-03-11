Local Scene: Architectural Award nominations, UPS driver recognized

Nominations sought for Architectural Awards

The Gilroy Historical Society is seeking nominations for its 2021 Architectural Awards.

The awards honor those who have invested in the preservation and beautification of their home or building.

The categories for nominations are:

• Historic Design Award: For a new building in the downtown area that complements the original historic buildings or enhances the Downtown Historic District area.

• Historic Commercial Building Award: For a building at least 50 years old in the downtown Historic District or on an Historic Site that restores, retains or preserves the building’s historical, cultural or architectural values.

• Historic House Award: For a home that is at least 50 years old that is an outstanding example of restoration and renovation. Exterior only.

• Architectural Award: For residential, commercial or “other.” This could be for new construction, restoration, renovation, additions, landscaping, painting or significant improvement.

Nominations are due March 31, and need to include your name, the street address of the nominee, and a brief explanation of why the building or residence deserves an award in one of the above categories.

Nominations can be emailed to [email protected], by mail at Gilroy Museum, 195 Fifth St., Gilroy, CA 95020, or by phone at 408.846.0446.

Gilroy natives to talk history

The Gilroy Historical Society and the Gilroy Library will host a free online event, “Stories from Gilroy,” on March 13 at 10:30am.

The 43-minute film will feature Gilroy natives born in the 1930s and 1940s, preceded by an interview with Phill Laursen showing how he converted a typewritten thesis into an 85-page book on John Gilroy.

A Q&A session will follow the film.

To register, visit bit.ly/3dG7Jks.

Local delivery driver recognized

UPS driver David Koppel of Gilroy was recently inducted into UPS’s Circle of Honor for achieving 25 years of accident-free driving.

He, along with 115 other drivers from California, is among 1,412 newly inducted members into the company’s honorary organization.

Globally, 10,779 active UPS drivers are members of the Circle of Honor. Collectively they’ve racked up nearly 281,000 years and 15 billion safe miles during their careers.

Gavilan College looking for student housing providers

Gavilan College and Catholic Charities are partnering to house local college students.

Through this partnership, the House Sharing Program will work with Gavilan College students and home providers within the community to find housing matches for each individual.

South County residents interested in becoming housing providers for students are invited to attend a free virtual event on March 17 at 4pm. Gavilan College Superintendent/President Kathleen A. Rose will be providing the opening remarks.

To register for the meeting, visit tinyurl.com/2wjjnetv.

Mask up, Gilroy

The City of Gilroy, Gilroy Chamber of Commerce, Visit Gilroy, Gilroy Downtown Business Association and the Gilroy Unified School District launched the #MaskUpGilroy campaign.

The campaign will showcase community members in their favorite spaces and places in Gilroy while following the Santa Clara County social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines. Images will be showcased on Facebook and Instagram using the hashtags #MaskUpGilroy, #SupportGilroy and #StaySafeGilroy.

“It’s been a long year, but our sense of community and togetherness continue to guide our way to brighter days ahead,” campaign organizers stated in a press release. “Mask up and stay safe Gilroy. We are almost there.”

Locals recognized by Biola University

Four Gilroyans placed on Biola University’s Dean’s List for Fall 2020.

Named to the list were Destiny Barnett, Mayah Gallego, Kiersten Ginkel and Megan Joncich.

Students are placed on the Dean’s List to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.

Biola University is a Christian university located in Southern California.