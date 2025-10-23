The South County Airport Pilots Association awarded scholarships worth a total of $15,000 to five students who are pursuing flight and maintenance training. Each student—including two who are studying at Gavilan College—was awarded a $3,000 scholarship.

This year’s program drew the largest and most competitive pool of applicants in SCAPA history, underscoring the depth of aviation talent emerging from the local community, says a press release from SCAPA which is based out of the San Martin Airport.

The program’s 2025 scholarship recipients are:

• Stacey Rangel: San José State University Professional Flight Program, Private Pilot Training, Reid-Hillview Airport.

• Juan Hernandez: San José State University Professional Flight Program, Reid Hillview Airport.

• Kaitlyn McMahon: San José State University Professional Flight Program.

• Brian Hsu: Gavilan College Aviation Maintenance Technology Program.

“Brian is training to earn his FAA Airframe & Powerplant (A&P) certification, with plans to apply his skills in the growing field of aircraft maintenance,” says the press release.

• Corinne Arthur: Gavilan College Aviation Maintenance Technology Program.

Corinne is pursuing her A&P license and represents the next generation of skilled technicians keeping aircraft safe and airworthy,” SCAPA said.

The Gavilan College Aviation Maintenance Technology Program, located at San Martin Airport, provides hands-on technical training that leads to federal certification, preparing students for maintenance careers that are essential to the safety and sustainability of aviation, says the press release.

SCAPA’s annual scholarships are funded through community donations, sponsorships and proceeds from the organization’s Food-Truck Fly-In and Airport Day. This year’s event will take place 10am-4pm Nov. 1 at the San Martin Airport. SCAPA will honor its 2025 scholarship winners during the event.

“Every dollar raised goes right back into helping students like these,” said SCAPA’s Food Truck Fly-in Co-Chair, David Stites. “By investing in education and training, we’re investing in the future of general aviation.”

For more information about SCAPA, its scholarship program, or ways to support local aviation education, visit scpilots.org.