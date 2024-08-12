84.8 F
Gilroy
August 12, 2024
Article Search
CommunityFeaturedNewsBusinessLocal NewsNonprofits

Gilroy Library offers passport services

By: Staff Report
6
0

The Gilroy Library, located at 350 West Sixth Street, now offers U.S. passport services as of Aug. 6. The local library is now the fourth Santa Clara County library that serves as an official passport acceptance facility, following Milpitas, Cupertino and Los Altos libraries, says a press release from the Santa Clara County Library District.  

“Since January 2022, our libraries have processed more than 19,500 passport applications,” County Librarian Jennifer Weeks said. “This service is in high demand, and our passport facilities offer weekday, weekend, and evening hours, which gives residents greater opportunities to come in and get their passport.” 

Services offered include first-time passports for adults and children, replacement of lost, stolen, or damaged passports, renewal of passports issued before the applicant was age 16 and renewal of expired passports issued more than 15 years ago. In addition, the library offers passport photo service if you do not have a photo available, says the press release.

Visit sccld.org/passport to select a time and location for an appointment, find out what important documents you will need to bring and applicable fees (paid by checks or money orders only). Appointments must be reserved online, and can be made up to two months in advance, said the library district. 

Once submitted, passport applications typically take between six to eight weeks to be processed. For an additional cost, there is expedited service which takes two to three weeks for processing. Passports will be mailed directly to the applicant from the U.S. Department of State. 

Gilroy Library’s new passport hours are 1-8pm Tuesday and Wednesday (closed from 4-5pm); and 10am-5pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday (closed 1-2pm). 

Staff Report
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Motorcyclist dies in Gilroy traffic collision

A motorcyclist died and two people were injured after...
Community

Religion: Letting Go and Regaining Energy

In my last article, “Rediscover the lost path,” I...
Business

Chamber appoints Danny Mitchell as new president

Longtime local resident Danny Mitchell is the new President...

SOCIAL MEDIA

10,025FansLike
1,198FollowersFollow
2,589FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Plaques & Banners

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
South Valley

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Motorcyclist dies in Gilroy traffic collision

Religion: Letting Go and Regaining Energy