Gilroy Library offers passport services

The Gilroy Library, located at 350 West Sixth Street, now offers U.S. passport services as of Aug. 6. The local library is now the fourth Santa Clara County library that serves as an official passport acceptance facility, following Milpitas, Cupertino and Los Altos libraries, says a press release from the Santa Clara County Library District.

“Since January 2022, our libraries have processed more than 19,500 passport applications,” County Librarian Jennifer Weeks said. “This service is in high demand, and our passport facilities offer weekday, weekend, and evening hours, which gives residents greater opportunities to come in and get their passport.”

Services offered include first-time passports for adults and children, replacement of lost, stolen, or damaged passports, renewal of passports issued before the applicant was age 16 and renewal of expired passports issued more than 15 years ago. In addition, the library offers passport photo service if you do not have a photo available, says the press release.

Visit sccld.org/passport to select a time and location for an appointment, find out what important documents you will need to bring and applicable fees (paid by checks or money orders only). Appointments must be reserved online, and can be made up to two months in advance, said the library district.

Once submitted, passport applications typically take between six to eight weeks to be processed. For an additional cost, there is expedited service which takes two to three weeks for processing. Passports will be mailed directly to the applicant from the U.S. Department of State.

Gilroy Library’s new passport hours are 1-8pm Tuesday and Wednesday (closed from 4-5pm); and 10am-5pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday (closed 1-2pm).