Local Scene: Bike Match Gilroy seeking donations, Vine to Wine event Sept. 12

Bike Match Gilroy seeking donations

Bike Match Gilroy, founded by Zach Hilton in April 2020, is continuing to grow.

The program connects Gilroy residents who have an extra bicycle to those who need one.

“In Gilroy, bicycles are essential transportation for many who need to travel to their job, school, run errands, or take the kids to school,” said Hilton, who is now a Gilroy City Councilmember.

To date, the program has matched 112 bikes with participants.

Bikes are still needed for the program, according to Hilton.

“Please check those side yards and garages for bikes in working condition, and we will get it matched with someone that needs one,” he said. “If your bike to give needs a little TLC before it’s ready for a new home, please consider reaching out to a local bike shop to service it.”

For information, visit bit.ly/BikeMatch.

Disney store closing

The Disney store in the Gilroy Premium Outlets is among the nearly 60 such locations closing in September.

Earlier this year, Disney said it will close at least 60 physical stores in 2021 to focus on its e-commerce business, according to USA Today.

Pumpkin People contest returns

The Gilroy Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its Annual Pumpkin People Restaurant Passport Contest in October, and is looking for local restaurants to participate.

From Oct. 1-31, participating local restaurants will add pumpkin dishes to their menu, ranging from pumpkin butter to pumpkin chorizo pasta.

Passports will be available for the public to pick up and download during the last week of September.

Restaurants can sign up at bit.ly/3ylg2sp.

Free virtual conference for caregivers

The Caregivers Count Conference Team, which consists of local leaders in the aging services sector, is hosting a free, multi-day virtual conference for family caregivers of older loved ones and anyone else who would like to attend.

The conference will be held on Saturdays, Sept. 11, Sept. 18, Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 from 10am to noon.

“Caregivers are the backbone of our health care system,” said Christina Irving of Family Caregiver Alliance, who has been helping to plan this annual conference since it started 11 years ago. “Nearly 4.45 million unpaid family caregivers in our state provide an estimated $58 billion in informal care that their loved ones need to remain at home for as long as possible. Often working tirelessly, alone and unrecognized, these caregivers need support to prolong their ongoing caregiver activities and to ensure their own mental and physical health stays intact while coping with related challenges.”

Speakers will include Lyn-Tise Jones of the Alameda County Care Alliance, Teresa Sims and Teresa Gamez of Gardner Health Services, Mary Matthiesen of Mission Hospice, Ann Peterson of Live Oak and Grace Li of On Lok.

For information and to register, visit caregiverscount.net or call 650.387.8045.

Vine to Wine event Sept. 12

The Wineries of Santa Clara Valley will host the inaugural Vine to Wine event 1-4pm Sept. 12 in honor in California Wine Month.

The event at MOHI Social in downtown Morgan Hill brings an afternoon of award-winning wine tastings from 21 vineyards throughout the valley, small bit tastings from local restaurants, and live entertainment from the Lavender Fields Band.

“Our Santa Clara Valley AVA begins its harvest season in September,” said Stacy Giannini, director of marketing for Wineries of Santa Clara Valley. “We decided to create an event for wine lovers to come out and meet our winemakers who will be on site pouring and to sample the small bites being provided by local chefs that will be wine friendly. Vine to Wine, which describes the life cycle of the grape, will be an annual event for us in downtown Morgan Hill during California Wine Month. This event will help raise awareness to our region and we have high hopes it will grow and flow into the downtown streets of Morgan Hill in a few years.”

The $75 ticket price includes a branded wine glass, tastings from local wineries, small bites from local restaurants and caterers, live music and bottled water.

To purchase tickets, visit santaclarawines.com.