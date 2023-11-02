Local Scene: Code enforcement is the topic of Gilroy mayor’s coffee meeting

Code enforcement is the topic of mayor’s coffee meeting

Mayor Marie Blankley will be joined by City Administrator Jimmy Forbis during Conversation and Coffee on Nov. 4 at 9:30am in the Council Chambers, 7351 Rosanna St.

The public is invited to discuss and learn more about code enforcement in the city.

For information about the city’s efforts to enforce local ordinances, visit tinyurl.com/53xjxs9c.

To request Spanish language interpretation services, contact commu[email protected] at least 72 hours before the meeting.

Chamber CEO takes city position

Gilroy Chamber of Commerce CEO Victoria Valencia has resigned from her position to take on the economic development manager role with the City of Gilroy.

Board chair Gina Lopez announced the move to the chamber’s membership on Oct. 20.

Jane Howard, who retired in 2022 as executive director of Visit Gilroy, has been named interim CEO, and will start the role on Nov. 6.

Valencia, who was hired by the chamber in 2019 as event manager, was named CEO after Mark Turner was elected as mayor of Morgan Hill in 2022.

“This transition presents a unique opportunity for the chamber and the City of Gilroy to enhance collaboration and alignment in their economic development efforts,” Lopez wrote. “Both Jane and Victoria are committed to ensuring a seamless transition and will work closely to drive the chamber’s mission forward.”

The chamber will now be searching for a permanent CEO, according to Lopez.

Event scheduled for United Against Hate Week

The local Interfaith Council, the Gilroy Branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) and the City of Gilroy will host a program at the Gilroy Library on Nov. 16 from 3:30-5pm on how to build a compassionate community.

Gilroy residents are invited to get to know and understand each other with an interactive discussion. Participants are asked to bring ideas to share.

The Gilroy City Council plans to endorse a proclamation on Nov. 6 in recognition of United Against Hate Week.

To support the proclamation, posters/window signs will be available to share with all homes and businesses who support this purpose.

For information, contact Susan Meyers at [email protected] or 408.710.9471.

New leadership announced for Kaiser Permanente

Eric Henry, a health care executive who has worked for nonprofit health systems in North Carolina, Michigan and Virginia, has been named senior vice president and area manager of the Kaiser Permanente Greater San Jose Service Area.

Henry will have oversight of and is responsible for hospital operations and the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan for the area that includes facilities in San Jose and Gilroy, Santa Cruz Area and the Central Coast, and serves more than 260,000 members.

“I’m excited to begin this new role as we continue to focus on providing high-quality, exceptional care to our members, patients and the communities we serve,” Henry said. “I am committed to building upon the great work our teams are already doing as we strive to put our patients and their families at the core of everything we do to promote wellness.”

Prior to Kaiser Permanente, Henry served as a senior vice president at Novant Health in Charlotte, N.C., where he led clinical and ancillary services, including respiratory care, laboratory, radiology, rehabilitation medicine, clinical engineering, patient transport, dietary and environment of care, at the health system’s 15 medical centers.

“Eric brings a wealth of experience leading efforts around improving operational process to deliver high-quality, safe patient care,” said Carrie Owen Plietz, president of Kaiser Permanente’s Northern California region. “He’s a highly-skilled and engaging leader who will provide great support to our teams in the San Jose area.”

Henry holds bachelor’s degrees in Business Administration and Accounting from John Brown University in Arkansas, a Master of Accounting from the College of William & Mary in Virginia, and a Master of Business Administration in Healthcare degree from Old Dominion University in Virginia. He is certified as a fellow among executives in healthcare management by the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) and has completed the executive leadership program with the ACHE.

Henry succeeds Irene Chavez, who retired in July from Kaiser Permanente.