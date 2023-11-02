80.4 F
Gilroy
November 3, 2023
la ofrenda festival downtown gilroy
Altars decorated with marigolds, candles, photographs and more line Fifth Street in downtown Gilroy on Oct. 28 for the inaugural La Ofrenda Festival. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
PHOTOS: Gilroy’s inaugural La Ofrenda Festival

By: Erik Chalhoub
Downtown Gilroy was filled with colorful marigolds, somber remembrances to those who have passed and traditional performances during the inaugural La Ofrenda Festival on Oct. 28. The event, which celebrates the Mexican holiday of Dia de los Muertos, took place on Monterey Street between Sixth and Fourth streets, where various vendors set up shop alongside decorated vehicles and a stage. Fifth Street featured a number of altars that led to La Gran Ofrenda at the Eigleberry Street intersection, a 10-foot-tall altar created by local artists and youth. The event, which also featured a bike ride, raised funds for the endowed Marigold Youth Scholarship, through the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, Gilroy Foundation and Latino Family Fund. The scholarship will be awarded to first generation college students who are interested in pursuing a career in the arts. La Ofrenda Festival was one of the beneficiaries of the inaugural Gilroy Elevate the Arts grants, a program by SVCreates.

Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub joined Weeklys as an editor in 2019. Prior to his current position, Chalhoub worked at The Pajaronian in Watsonville for seven years, serving as managing editor from 2014-2019.

gilroy center for the arts veterans exhibit

Veterans honored in downtown Gilroy exhibit

gilroy unified school district administration building camino arroyo

Gilroy teachers, district announce tentative agreement