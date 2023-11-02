PHOTOS: Gilroy’s inaugural La Ofrenda Festival

Downtown Gilroy was filled with colorful marigolds, somber remembrances to those who have passed and traditional performances during the inaugural La Ofrenda Festival on Oct. 28. The event, which celebrates the Mexican holiday of Dia de los Muertos, took place on Monterey Street between Sixth and Fourth streets, where various vendors set up shop alongside decorated vehicles and a stage. Fifth Street featured a number of altars that led to La Gran Ofrenda at the Eigleberry Street intersection, a 10-foot-tall altar created by local artists and youth. The event, which also featured a bike ride, raised funds for the endowed Marigold Youth Scholarship, through the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, Gilroy Foundation and Latino Family Fund. The scholarship will be awarded to first generation college students who are interested in pursuing a career in the arts. La Ofrenda Festival was one of the beneficiaries of the inaugural Gilroy Elevate the Arts grants, a program by SVCreates.

1 of 4