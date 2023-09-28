80.8 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
September 28, 2023
Article Search
ruben dario villa la ofrenda festival
Ruben Dario Villa, shown in his studio at 6th Street Studios and Art Center in downtown Gilroy, is the event director for the inaugural La Ofrenda Festival, scheduled for Oct. 28. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

Inaugural La Ofrenda Festival supports new scholarship

By: Erik Chalhoub
27
0

Gilroy’s inaugural La Ofrenda Festival on Oct. 28 promises not only to be a great time, event director Ruben Dario Villa said, but will also create a lasting legacy.

That’s because the event is raising funds for the endowed Marigold Youth Scholarship, through the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, Gilroy Foundation and Latino Family Fund.

The scholarship will be awarded to first-generation college students who are interested in pursuing a career in the arts.

Villa said there are many opportunities for young people to receive scholarships in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) field, but there is a void for students who are interested in creative endeavors.

“If a high schooler has the bravery to say, ‘that’s what I want to do,’ then they need to be supported,” he said.

The scholarship is just one part of the multifaceted La Ofrenda Festival, which celebrates the Mexican holiday of Dia de los Muertos.

The event, which will be held in downtown Gilroy from 1-7pm, was one of the beneficiaries of the inaugural Gilroy Elevate the Arts grants, a program by SVCreates. Funding for the grants was from the City of Gilroy, the David and Lucile Packard Foundation and the County of Santa Clara. 

To be selected, projects, among other things, must raise the visibility of local arts, engage the community and support arts as an economic driver in Gilroy. 

ruben dario villa la ofrenda festival
Planning for La Ofrenda Festival has hit a high gear, with merchandise soon to hit the streets of Gilroy. Photo: Erik Chalhoub

Villa said he felt a void in Gilroy’s festival scene when he began planning the event.

“I felt like Gilroy needed another great opportunity to come together,” he said.

In conversations with Gilroy community members, Villa said he found immense support for the idea, with many people signing on to help make it a reality.

“What an amazing opportunity to not just have the sweat equity behind the festival, but also the financial support through SVCreates,” he said. “Everything came together at the perfect moment. I feel like we got lightning in a bottle.”

The main attraction at the festival will be the Camino de Ofrendas, a collection of nearly 40 altars on Fifth Street honoring the deceased, with Villa saying the goal is to transform the area “into another dimension.” Those will lead up to La Gran Ofrenda on Eigleberry Street, a 10-foot-tall altar created by local artists and youth.

By getting young people involved in the festival, Villa hopes it will help pass down cultural traditions to the next generation.

In addition to arts vendors, the festival will also feature a wellness fair consisting of local health organizations. A community bike ride with multiple route options is also on tap.

Live music, folklorico performances, a kids zone, car show and other entertainment will be offered throughout the day.

Villa said he is thankful for the many sponsors who have jumped on board.

For information on La Ofrenda Festival, including sponsorships and volunteer opportunities, visit mrfuchila.com/laofrendafestival.

Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub joined Weeklys as an editor in 2019. Prior to his current position, Chalhoub worked at The Pajaronian in Watsonville for seven years, serving as managing editor from 2014-2019.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Girl Scouts install ‘Buddy Bench’ at San Martin/Gwinn school

Girl Scout Troop 62658 recently completed a “Buddy Bench”...
Business

DeRose doubles down with second tasting room

DeRose Vineyards is a name well-known to wine lovers...
News

Mount Madonna School hosts Peace Day commemoration

“I wish to begin with a word from the...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,736FansLike
1,052FollowersFollow
2,591FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
San Martin/Gwinn Elementary School Girl Scout Troop 62658 buddy bench

Girl Scouts install ‘Buddy Bench’ at San Martin/Gwinn school

derose vineyards tasting room san martin

DeRose doubles down with second tasting room