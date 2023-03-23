good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 24, 2023
Local Scene: Downtown Gilroy cleanup; State of the City

By: Staff Report
Downtown cleanup is March 25

A cleanup event in downtown Gilroy is scheduled for March 25 beginning at 9am.

The public is invited to meet on the grass lot next to the Gilroy Center for the Arts at 7341 Monterey St.

All volunteers will be required to sign a waiver. Students can receive volunteer hours for participating; bring your paperwork to the event. The City will provide trash bags and grabbers.

This will be the first of a series of cleanup events on tap over the next several months, according to city officials.

For information, contact Bryce Atkins at [email protected] or 408.846.0219.

Mayor to give State of the City Address

The public is invited to join Mayor Marie Blankley for the 2023 State of the City Address on April 1 at 9:30am in the Council Chambers, 7351 Rosanna St. 

Attendees can converse with the mayor over coffee, tea and donuts. For those unable to join, the State of the City will also be live-streamed and recorded.

To request Spanish language interpretation services for this meeting, contact [email protected] a minimum of 72 hours prior to the meeting.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

  1. Don’t we have people who have been convicted of crimes and need to complete community service hours? Many law violators are having their fines reduced due to inability to pay. I understand that concept but they can pick up trash in lieu of fines.

