Local Scene: Downtown Gilroy cleanup; State of the City

Downtown cleanup is March 25

A cleanup event in downtown Gilroy is scheduled for March 25 beginning at 9am.

The public is invited to meet on the grass lot next to the Gilroy Center for the Arts at 7341 Monterey St.

All volunteers will be required to sign a waiver. Students can receive volunteer hours for participating; bring your paperwork to the event. The City will provide trash bags and grabbers.

This will be the first of a series of cleanup events on tap over the next several months, according to city officials.

For information, contact Bryce Atkins at [email protected] or 408.846.0219.

Mayor to give State of the City Address

The public is invited to join Mayor Marie Blankley for the 2023 State of the City Address on April 1 at 9:30am in the Council Chambers, 7351 Rosanna St.

Attendees can converse with the mayor over coffee, tea and donuts. For those unable to join, the State of the City will also be live-streamed and recorded.

To request Spanish language interpretation services for this meeting, contact [email protected] a minimum of 72 hours prior to the meeting.