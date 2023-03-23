Gilroy concert lives to see another Day on the Ridge

Day on the Ridge, a popular benefit rock concert held at a home in the Eagle Ridge community, is back after a three-year pandemic-related hiatus.

To celebrate its return on May 28, organizers hosted a party at the Milias Restaurant in downtown Gilroy on March 15 to announce that tickets are now on sale.

Brenda and Shawn Chizanskos hosted the annual concert at their home from 2017-2019, with proceeds benefiting St. Joseph’s Family Center, adding up to $221,000 from all three years combined, which supported the organization’s services that include a food pantry, a meal program for homeless, emergency rental assistance and more.

The event’s committee was well on its way with planning for the 2020 event, but when the pandemic struck, everything “stopped abruptly,” Brenda Chizanskos said.

In the years since, Chizanskos noted the organizers “kind of said goodbye” to Day on the Ridge, as not only had many people involved with it moved on to other volunteer work, but rising costs associated with holding events, namely insurance, have put many gatherings out of reach.

But last summer, avid music lover David Cox announced he would be retiring in June 2023 from St. Joseph’s Family Center after 22 years. The executive director later approached the Chizanskoses about bringing back Day on the Ridge, which was the organization’s largest fundraiser.

That was all the encouragement they needed, and they worked on bringing the team back together.

“We invited everyone back, and we had probably more people come than had ever been involved before,” Chizanskos said. “We couldn’t fit them all in our house. The response from everyone was overwhelming and encouraging.”

Chizanskos said she is excited about the lineup of bands Day on the Ridge has this year.

Blues Traveler is the headline at this year’s Day on the Ridge. Photo: Graham Fielder

Blues Traveler, which has played more than 2,000 live shows in front of 30 million people, is the headliner for 2023. They earned a Grammy for Best Rock Performance with their single “Run-Around” in 1996, and have the record for the most appearances of any artist on “The Late Show with David Letterman.”

Joining the lineup will be tribute bands Hollywood U2 and Fleetwood Mask, as well as Laurie Morvan and Whelan Stone. Local high school senior Jake Grissom will kick off the concert with a guitar solo of the National Anthem, and DJ Ponce will keep the beats running throughout the night.

New to Day on the Ridge is “Ridge Row,” featuring local restaurants, wineries and breweries who will be selling their food and drinks to attendees.

Day on the Ridge, a 21-and-over event held at a private residence in Eagle Ridge, takes place May 28. Doors open at 2pm. Tickets are $150, and proceeds go toward St. Joseph’s Family Center. For information and to purchase tickets, visit dayontheridge.com.