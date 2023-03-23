good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
49 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
March 23, 2023
Article Search
Gilroy High outfielder Dani Wilson prepares to throw during the team's March 17 practice. The sophomore leadoff hitter has been a spark plug with her ability to take extra bases when she gets on. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
FeaturedHigh School SportsGilroy High SchoolSports

Gilroy High softball team hope for bats to start coming around

By: Emanuel Lee
5
0

Gilroy High softball coach Dusty Lester said if the team’s hitting starts coming around, another upper league finish is possible. 

So far, the Mustangs’ bats haven’t come around, though it’s still early in the season. 

“We haven’t hit yet, not like this team is capable of,” Lester said. 

The Mustangs, who entered the week with a 1-3 record, suffered a big blow when junior shortstop Addie Hulbert was lost for the year due to an injury suffered during basketball season. Fortunately for Gilroy, it does return a handful of starters off last year’s team, including sophomore pitcher Lela Yslava, who was an absolute workhorse in 2022. 

“She was basically our only pitcher last year,” Lester said. “She threw double [the innings] what anyone else in the league threw and made first team all league. She hit really well, too.”

Gilroy will have some reinforcements in the circle this season with the return of sophomore Xochitl Garcia, who was injured last season. Garcia has an effective pitching repertoire and can play the infield as well.  

“Xochi[tl] hasn’t gotten her swing back yet, but she’s throwing well,” Lester said. 

Another sophomore, Dani Wilson, is a returning starter who hits leadoff and has proven to be the team’s spark plug, Lester said. Sophomore Jennie Hernandez has hit second and moved from third base to shortstop with the Hulbert injury. 

“Jennie is doing a good job and our defense has been pretty good,” Lester said. “But losing Addie’s bat hurt us, too, because she hit well for us last year.”

The Mustangs have two tremendous catchers in returning sophomore Bam Mendoza and sophomore Andrea Alvarez, a Silver Creek-transfer. The two will share catching duties and whoever isn’t behind the dish will likely play third base. 

Sophomore utility players Jocelyn Ta and Leilany Martinez have worked their way into the starting lineup and Aaliyah Cordova—one of just three seniors on the team—is one of the top returning outfielders. 

The other seniors, Cat Correia and Tiana Herrera, will contribute nicely as utility players. Junior outfielder/designated hitter Jazmine Gonzalez and sophomores Caitlyn Correia and Bella Sousa figure to be difference-makers as well. 

Lester scheduled ultra-tough non-league competition again, including games with St. Francis, Mitty and Hollister (twice). The Mustangs have switched leagues from the Pacific Coast Athletic League’s Gabilan Division to the Blossom Valley Athletic League’s Mount Hamilton Division. 

They’re aiming for an upper-tier finish in a division that includes Branham, Leland, Live Oak, Pioneer, Santa Teresa, Westmont and Willow Glen. On March 25, Gilroy is hosting Christopher in the second annual Sarah Villar Memorial Game, in honor of the former GHS standout who was tragically killed by a drunk driver as she was walking with her fiance along Sunnyslope Road in Hollister in June 2021. 

“It was really emotional last year as we got all of the Villars to come in along with old teammates and friends,” Lester said. “We hung that banner on [the right-field] wall so she’s never forgotten here. We set up a scholarship fund last year and we’ll have a memorial type setup during the game honoring her. She was a great kid and we all miss her.”

Aaliyah Cordova is one of just three seniors on the GHS team but an impactful one. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
Sophomore shortstop Jennie Hernandez makes a nice play during a recent GHS practice. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
Emanuel Lee
Emanuel Lee is the sports editor of the Los Gatan, Gilroy Dispatch, Hollister Free Lance and Morgan Hill Times. An American High and University of Kentucky alumnus, he primarily covers high school athletics, Gavilan College, various youth sports in south Santa Clara/San Benito counties and pro sports on occasion. Two decades of journalism experience and recipient of several writing awards from the California News Publishers Association. With the Weeklys/NewSVMedia group since 2013. Emanuel has run eight marathons with a PR of 3:13.40 (7:24 mile pace), counts himself as a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and loves spending time with his wife and their two lovely daughters, Evangeline and Eliza. Coaches, athletic directors and parents are encouraged to report scores to [email protected]

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

PHOTOS: 6th Street Studios & Art Center hosts open house event

Juan Reyes -
6th Street Studios & Art Center celebrated the grand...
News

Gilroy City Council denies electronic billboard plan

Erik Chalhoub -
The Gilroy City Council rejected a proposal March 20...
News

South Valley Civic Theatre reveals upcoming season lineup

Staff Report -
South Valley Civic Theatre recently announced its 2023-2024 season...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,536FansLike
905FollowersFollow
2,591FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
6th street studios & art center open house

PHOTOS: 6th Street Studios & Art Center hosts open house event

electronic billboard concept highway 101 automall parkway outfront media

Gilroy City Council denies electronic billboard plan