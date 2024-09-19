59.3 F
Gilroy
September 19, 2024
Article Search
CommunityFeaturedNewsBusinessHealthLocal NewsNonprofits

Local Scene: Earthquakes host soccer clinic Sept. 22

Free health fair Sept. 21

By: Staff Report
10
0

Romo enrolls at Holy Cross

Mia Romo, of Gilroy, enrolled at the College of the Holy Cross, located in Worcester, Mass., as a member of the college’s Class of 2028. 

At 835 students, the Class of 2028 includes students from 507 different high schools, 41 U.S. states and territories, 13 different countries, and 33 different languages spoken, says a press release from the college. 

Soccer clinic promotes youth health

The San Jose Earthquake Foundation and Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County are teaming up to bring soccer to South County youth with a free soccer clinic for 150 youth, ages 5-14, coached by Quakes’ staff. The event takes place 2-4:30pm Sept. 22 at South Valley Middle School, 385 I.O.O.F. Ave. in Gilroy.

The event will also include free play for youth not registered for the clinic, a soccer-themed art activity for those not playing soccer and more than two dozen local organizations providing community resources for families, says a press release. 

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reports that from 2017 to March 2020, the prevalence of obesity among U.S. children and adolescents was 19.7%, says the press release. For children, obesity is defined as having a body mass index (BMI) at or above the 95th percentile for age and sex. 

In Gilroy, the obesity rate jumps from 45.5% in 2015 to 50.6% in 2019 for seventh graders and only 12% are able to meet all the fitness standards in 2019, the release continues. All other grades have similar statistics, according to the California Department of Education’s Physical Fitness Testing Research Files reported on Kidsdata.org. 

The Quakes and Catholic Charities say they share a goal to encourage children to be more active and healthy. 

“The Quakes clinic is an opportunity most of South County’s youth wouldn’t normally have,” said Catholic Charities’ John Perales. “Plus this event serves as a catalyst for Catholic Charities’ futsal program for gang prevention, which will start this fall.”

Free health fair Sept. 21

Santa Clara Family Health Plan (SCFHP), the local, community-based health plan for Santa Clara County residents, is hosting a free health fair in partnership with Rebekah Children’s Services to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month. 

The fair is scheduled for 10am-1pm Sept. 21 at Rebekah’s Children’s Services, 290 I.O.O.F. Ave. in Gilroy. 

During the event, SCFHP will reveal the name, logo, and renderings of the health plan’s future Community Resource Center at 150 Leavesley Road, Gilroy, set to open in late 2025, says a press release from the health plan. The reveal will take place at approximately 12pm with community leaders and elected officials. 

Organizations invited to table at the event include Rebekah Children’s Services; Bay Area Community Health; Parents Helping Parents; Nueva Vida; FIRST 5 of Santa Clara County; Santa Clara County Department of Family and Children’s Services; South County Youth Task Force; Latino Family Fund; Community Agency for Resources, Advocacy and Services; Pride Social South County; Santa Clara County Public Health Department; and Gilroy Foundation. 

Entertainment will include Son de Mi Corazon ballet folklórico, along with Zumba, and a raffle with prizes.

Tarantula Fest is Oct. 5

The Morgan Hill Tarantula Festival will take place 10am-3pm Oct. 5 at Henry W. Coe State Park headquarters, 9000 East Dunne Ave. 

The family friendly event is packed with nature and wildlife-themed activities, perfect for children and anyone with a curious mind. Explore educational opportunities in biology, geology and citizen science. Enjoy grilled burgers and hot dogs at lunch time. 

Staff Report
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Guest view: Public transit is cleaner, faster

Growing up in San Jose, public transportation was not...
Christopher High School

Sports Roundup: CHS field hockey wins two at home

Christopher HS Football (2-1 overall) Recent results: Lost 35-31 vs....
Community

Religion: Learn about Faith of our Neighbors Sept. 22

Everyone in South County is invited to Faith of...

SOCIAL MEDIA

10,025FansLike
1,205FollowersFollow
2,589FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Plaques & Banners

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
South Valley

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Guest view: Public transit is cleaner, faster

Sports Roundup: CHS field hockey wins two at home