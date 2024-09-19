Local Scene: Earthquakes host soccer clinic Sept. 22

Romo enrolls at Holy Cross

Mia Romo, of Gilroy, enrolled at the College of the Holy Cross, located in Worcester, Mass., as a member of the college’s Class of 2028.

At 835 students, the Class of 2028 includes students from 507 different high schools, 41 U.S. states and territories, 13 different countries, and 33 different languages spoken, says a press release from the college.

Soccer clinic promotes youth health

The San Jose Earthquake Foundation and Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County are teaming up to bring soccer to South County youth with a free soccer clinic for 150 youth, ages 5-14, coached by Quakes’ staff. The event takes place 2-4:30pm Sept. 22 at South Valley Middle School, 385 I.O.O.F. Ave. in Gilroy.

The event will also include free play for youth not registered for the clinic, a soccer-themed art activity for those not playing soccer and more than two dozen local organizations providing community resources for families, says a press release.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reports that from 2017 to March 2020, the prevalence of obesity among U.S. children and adolescents was 19.7%, says the press release. For children, obesity is defined as having a body mass index (BMI) at or above the 95th percentile for age and sex.

In Gilroy, the obesity rate jumps from 45.5% in 2015 to 50.6% in 2019 for seventh graders and only 12% are able to meet all the fitness standards in 2019, the release continues. All other grades have similar statistics, according to the California Department of Education’s Physical Fitness Testing Research Files reported on Kidsdata.org.

The Quakes and Catholic Charities say they share a goal to encourage children to be more active and healthy.

“The Quakes clinic is an opportunity most of South County’s youth wouldn’t normally have,” said Catholic Charities’ John Perales. “Plus this event serves as a catalyst for Catholic Charities’ futsal program for gang prevention, which will start this fall.”

Free health fair Sept. 21

Santa Clara Family Health Plan (SCFHP), the local, community-based health plan for Santa Clara County residents, is hosting a free health fair in partnership with Rebekah Children’s Services to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month.

The fair is scheduled for 10am-1pm Sept. 21 at Rebekah’s Children’s Services, 290 I.O.O.F. Ave. in Gilroy.

During the event, SCFHP will reveal the name, logo, and renderings of the health plan’s future Community Resource Center at 150 Leavesley Road, Gilroy, set to open in late 2025, says a press release from the health plan. The reveal will take place at approximately 12pm with community leaders and elected officials.

Organizations invited to table at the event include Rebekah Children’s Services; Bay Area Community Health; Parents Helping Parents; Nueva Vida; FIRST 5 of Santa Clara County; Santa Clara County Department of Family and Children’s Services; South County Youth Task Force; Latino Family Fund; Community Agency for Resources, Advocacy and Services; Pride Social South County; Santa Clara County Public Health Department; and Gilroy Foundation.

Entertainment will include Son de Mi Corazon ballet folklórico, along with Zumba, and a raffle with prizes.

Tarantula Fest is Oct. 5

The Morgan Hill Tarantula Festival will take place 10am-3pm Oct. 5 at Henry W. Coe State Park headquarters, 9000 East Dunne Ave.

The family friendly event is packed with nature and wildlife-themed activities, perfect for children and anyone with a curious mind. Explore educational opportunities in biology, geology and citizen science. Enjoy grilled burgers and hot dogs at lunch time.