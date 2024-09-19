Christopher HS Football (2-1 overall)
Recent results: Lost 35-31 vs. Carmel, won 35-7 vs. Piedmont Hills, won 31-21 at Palo Alto
Upcoming games: 7:15pm Sept. 19 at Gilroy
NOTES: CHS senior quarterback Jaxen Robinson has completed 55-of-85 passes for 714 yards and six touchdowns. Evan Vernon has 18 catches for 276 yards and one touchdown. Josiah Garcia has 45 rushes for 205 yards and one touchdown.
Gilroy HS Football (0-2 overall)
Recent results: Lost 26-0 at Pioneer Valley, lost 12-8 vs. Delhi
Upcoming games: 7:15pm Sept. 19 vs. Christopher
Christopher HS Volleyball (6-5 overall, 1-1 BVAL Mt. Hamilton)
Recent results: Won 3-0 vs. Live Oak, won 3-1 at Leigh, lost 3-0 at Pioneer
Upcoming games: 7pm Sept. 18 vs. Leland; 7pm Sept. 19 vs. Mt. Pleasant
Gilroy HS Volleyball (2-6 overall)
Recent results: Lost 3-1 at Rancho San Juan, lost 2-0 to More
Upcoming games: 6:45pm Sept. 19 at Milpitas
Christopher HS Field Hockey (2-1-1 overall)
Recent results: Tied 0-0 at St. Francis, lost 2-0 vs. Archbishop Mitty, won 5-0 vs. Valley Christian
Upcoming games: 4pm Sept. 17 at Prospect; 4pm Sept. 18 at Live Oak
NOTES: Colette Boyd and Ella Miura each have three goals for the Cougars this season.
Gilroy HS Field Hockey (1-2 overall)
Recent results: Won 7-0 at Valley Christian, lost 1-0 at St. Francis, lost 3-1 at Willow Glen
Upcoming games: 5pm Sept. 20 vs. Leland
NOTE: Annelise Lerma and Emma Moreno each have two goals for the Mustangs this season.
Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to submit scores and highlights to [email protected].
