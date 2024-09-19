Christopher HS Football (2-1 overall)

Recent results: Lost 35-31 vs. Carmel, won 35-7 vs. Piedmont Hills, won 31-21 at Palo Alto

Upcoming games: 7:15pm Sept. 19 at Gilroy

NOTES: CHS senior quarterback Jaxen Robinson has completed 55-of-85 passes for 714 yards and six touchdowns. Evan Vernon has 18 catches for 276 yards and one touchdown. Josiah Garcia has 45 rushes for 205 yards and one touchdown.

Gilroy HS Football (0-2 overall)

Recent results: Lost 26-0 at Pioneer Valley, lost 12-8 vs. Delhi

Upcoming games: 7:15pm Sept. 19 vs. Christopher

Christopher HS Volleyball (6-5 overall, 1-1 BVAL Mt. Hamilton)

Recent results: Won 3-0 vs. Live Oak, won 3-1 at Leigh, lost 3-0 at Pioneer

Upcoming games: 7pm Sept. 18 vs. Leland; 7pm Sept. 19 vs. Mt. Pleasant

Gilroy HS Volleyball (2-6 overall)

Recent results: Lost 3-1 at Rancho San Juan, lost 2-0 to More

Upcoming games: 6:45pm Sept. 19 at Milpitas

Christopher HS Field Hockey (2-1-1 overall)

Recent results: Tied 0-0 at St. Francis, lost 2-0 vs. Archbishop Mitty, won 5-0 vs. Valley Christian

Upcoming games: 4pm Sept. 17 at Prospect; 4pm Sept. 18 at Live Oak

NOTES: Colette Boyd and Ella Miura each have three goals for the Cougars this season.

Gilroy HS Field Hockey (1-2 overall)

Recent results: Won 7-0 at Valley Christian, lost 1-0 at St. Francis, lost 3-1 at Willow Glen

Upcoming games: 5pm Sept. 20 vs. Leland

NOTE: Annelise Lerma and Emma Moreno each have two goals for the Mustangs this season.

Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to submit scores and highlights to [email protected].