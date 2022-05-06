Local Scene: Garlic Festival events; Mother’s Day concert

Tickets going on sale for Garlic Festival events

Tickets for the Gilroy Garlic Festival’s second annual Garlic Golf Classic at the Gilroy Golf Course on June 24 will go on sale soon.

The first tournament, held on July 30, 2021, sold out, and this tournament is expected to sell out as well.

The event features golf, lunch on the course, and post-play dinner. It begins at 1pm with a shotgun start and a four-person scramble format, followed by dinner prepared by Gourmet Alley chefs, a 50/50 raffle, and games, all supporting the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association, which has raised more than $12 million for community groups and charities since 1979.

Tickets will go on sale May 13 and can be purchased at gilroygarlicfestivalassociation.com.

Also going on sale on that date will be tickets for a concert with KRTY at Clos La Chance Winery on July 13.

KRTY will bring in songwriters from Nashville for a concert among the vines. The artists are expected to be announced soon.

Symphony presents Mother’s Day concert

After a two-year Covid layoff, South Valley Symphony’s Mother’s Day concert at Guglielmo Winery returns May 8 with “Fiesta Latina!”

Under the baton of music director and conductor Anthony Quartuccio, the symphony will present a program that includes Bizet’s “Carmen,” Ruperto Chapi’s “El Tambor de Granadero,” Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Capriccio Espanol” and Marquez’s “Danzon No. 2.”

Tickets are $45 for students, children free with adult, and students free with ID. Tickets include a coupon for a glass of wine, and light refreshments.The concert begins at 3pm at the winery, 1480 E. Main St. in Morgan Hill. There are no on-site ticket sales; visit southvalleysymphony.org for tickets.

Book sale returns May 14

The Friends of Gilroy Library holds a book sale every second Saturday of the month from 10am-1pm at the library, 350 West Sixth St.

The next sale will be May 14.

The Isabel Jewell Bookstore is open Monday through Friday from 1-3pm.

The store has many boxes of children’s fiction, as well as many books in Spanish. It is in need of teen fiction donations.

Regular prices are 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardbacks. Children’s books are 25 cents and 50 cents.