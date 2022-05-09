good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
57.6 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
May 9, 2022
Article Search
dylan taylor wayne brady let's make a deal CBS game show
Dylan Taylor (left) of Gilroy chats with “Let’s Make a Deal” host Wayne Brady after being called on stage. Photo: CBS
FeaturedNews

Gilroy native wins $10K on CBS game show

Dylan Taylor cuts it close during timed challenge

By: Erik Chalhoub
14
0

Dylan Taylor, dressed as a boombox while wearing an oversized garlic bulb on his head, had only 20 seconds to enter the correct digits on three locks taller than himself.

As the time ran out, Taylor had two out of the three digits correct. He then was given a choice: get paid $2,000 to walk away, or try to guess the last digit with only 15 seconds.

Taylor immediately shook his head after hearing the first option, but quickly and confidently nodded in affirmative when presented the second choice.

“I just need one number,” he said. “It’s all I need.”

In game shows, quick thinking and smart strategies are a requirement to succeed. And Taylor had them all.

Taylor, a Gilroy native, won $10,000 on the CBS game show, “Let’s Make a Deal,” which aired April 4. Hosted by Wayne Brady, “Let’s Make a Deal” pits contestants against a series of mini-games with various prizes to win.

When Brady called Taylor onto the stage, he commented on why Taylor was wearing an “onion” on his head. Taylor was quick to correct him.

“This is a garlic clove, because I’m from the Garlic Capital, Gilroy, California,” he told Brady.

Taylor told the Gilroy Dispatch that he thought it was funny Brady referred to his hat as an onion.

“I was happy to wear my Garlic Festival hat and represent my home town of Gilroy,” said Taylor, who attended St. Mary School and graduated from Christopher High School.

Taylor said it was the first time he appeared on a game show, and said he was encouraged to apply after seeing one of his friends on “Let’s Make a Deal.” Taylor said his energy and enthusiasm during an interview with the show’s producers helped him be chosen.

“It was an exciting experience,” he said. “It was really cool to see behind the scenes what it takes to produce a TV show, for example, seeing the cameras and the set crew. Meeting the host Wayne Brady was a highlight.”

And why did he dress as a boombox?

“I wanted a fun costume, something different and I love music,” Taylor said. “The boombox lights up so I thought I would get noticed to be selected as a contestant.”

Erik Chalhoub

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Former educator sentenced for cancer fundraising fraud

Staff Report -
Former Gilroy educator Amanda Christine Riley was sentenced in...
News

Local Scene: Garlic Festival events; Mother’s Day concert

Staff Report -
Tickets going on sale for Garlic Festival events Tickets for...
News

Author to visit Barnes & Noble with new novel

Staff Report -
Can a girl who’s spent most of her life...

SOCIAL MEDIA

8,389FansLike
534FollowersFollow
2,641FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Former educator sentenced for cancer fundraising fraud

Gilroy Garlic Festival logo

Local Scene: Garlic Festival events; Mother’s Day concert