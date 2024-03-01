Local Scene: Gilroy Garlic Festival Golf Classic is June 21

Gilroy Garlic Festival Golf Classic is June 21

The annual Gilroy Garlic Festival Golf Classic will be held June 21 at Gilroy Golf Course, with proceeds to benefit the nonprofit Gilroy Garlic Festival Association.

Since 1979, the Garlic Festival Association has distributed more than $12 million to community groups and charities throughout the county.

The June 21 golf tournament fundraiser is expected to sell out. Registration includes a round of golf, lunch on the course and post-play dinner, according to the festival association. Play begins at 1pm with a shotgun start, and the format is four-person scramble.

Dinner will be prepared by Gourmet Alley chefs. Fun activities are scheduled throughout the day.

Tickets for the June 21 tournament are on sale now online at https://gilroygarlicfestivalassociation.com/.

Book sale for Gilroy Library

The Friends of Gilroy Library will hold their monthly book sale from 10am-1pm March 9 at the Gilroy Library, 350 West Sixth Street.

Books are $5 per bag for Friends of Gilroy Library members, and $8 per bag for non-members. Those interested can become new members, starting at a cost of $5 per membership.

Registration required at open space

Starting March 2, all weekend visits to the Máyyan ‘Ooyákma – Coyote Ridge Open Space Preserve in Morgan Hill will require registration, and must be led by a docent, the Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority announced this week.

The change only applies to those who visit the preserve on Saturdays and Sundays. The change is necessary due to the anticipation of increased weekend visitors during the spring season, thus enabling better protection of the wildflowers and butterflies during those periods, the OSA said in a press release.

The weekend registration and docent requirements will be in effect all Saturdays and Sundays through May 26.

A Butterfly Pass is still required year-round to access the trails inside the preserve’s Habitat Protection Area, says the press release. On Wednesdays through Fridays, visitors with a Butterfly Pass may access the Habitat Protection Zone without a docent.

The preserve is closed Mondays and Tuesdays year-round for scientific research and management.

Multiple docent-led hikes ranging in distance from .25 mile to 5 miles will be offered throughout the day on Saturdays and Sundays. On these hikes, visitors will experience the unique habitat and learn about the rare and threatened species that thrive there, including the Bay checkerspot butterfly, said the OSA. Visitors will also learn how they can play a role in protecting the landscape and the wildlife that live at the preserve.

All visitors are encouraged to check the Máyyan ‘Ooyákma – Coyote Ridge Open Space Preserve website at http://tinyurl.com/562bjk8m before traveling there.

The Máyyan ‘Ooyákma – Coyote Ridge Open Space Preserve is located at 9611 Malech Road.