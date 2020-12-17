Local Scene: Gilroy native appears on game show, city offices close

Carrie Campos, a Gilroy native, competed on the nationally televised “Supermarket Sweep” on Dec. 13.

Hosted and executive produced by actress Leslie Jones, “Supermarket Sweep” pits teams against each other for the chance to become the winning duo to play in the “Super Sweep,” a race against the clock to find five products in order to win $100,000.

Campos competed with Ali Kent of Bakersfield.

City offices to temporarily close

The City of Gilroy will continue to receive utility payments and business license applications during the end of the year office shutdown.

From Dec. 24 through Jan. 3, the Finance Department will have limited staffing, but will continue to process utility service requests to start or stop service, receive payments, issue monthly utility statements, and receive business license applications. Customers may send a message including attachments to the Finance Department at [email protected] or leave a detailed voice message at 408.846.0420.

Staff will be monitoring emails and phone calls during the normal business hours of 8am-5pm Monday-Friday, excluding holidays, and will respond to any urgent water requests within 24 hours.

To report water emergencies that occur after hours, weekends or holidays, contact the Gilroy Police Department non-emergency line at 408.846.0350.

New Covid-19 testing site opens

A new Covid-19 testing site has opened at the Gilroy Civic Center, 7351 Church St.

The site, operated by OptumServe, is by appointment only Fridays through Tuesdays from 7am to 7pm.

Appointments available at lhi.care/covidtesting or 1-888-634-1123.

OptumServe sites are open to individuals 12 and older.

An ongoing drop-in site at the South County Annex at 9300 Wren Ave. continues to operate Tuesdays through Fridays.