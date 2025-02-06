43.7 F
Gilroy
February 8, 2025
Article Search
CommunityFeaturedNewsBusinessLocal NewsNonprofitsSchools

Local Scene: Gilroy students make the dean’s list

Casa de Fruta introduces new wine

By: Staff Report
51
0

Tran named to dean’s list

Cathy Tran, a San Martin resident and graduate of Valley Christian High School, was named to the Muhlenberg College dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester. Tran studies biology at the college, which is located in Allentown, Penn. 

Trujillo earns academic honors

Stephanie Trujillo, of Gilroy, was named to the Northern Michigan University dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester. 

Support the library

The Friends of the Gilroy Library monthly Book Sale will take place 10am-1pm Feb. 8 at the Gilroy Library, 350 Sixth Street. Books will be on sale for $5 per bag for members and $8 per bag for non members. Memberships are available, starting at a fee of $5. 

New wine on the market

Casa de Fruta winery this week announced the launch of its latest creation: mango fruit wine. The refreshing and tropical variety features a unique blend of fresh, sun ripened mangoes and Casa de Fruta’s time honored winemaking expertise, says a press release. 

“We are thrilled to introduce Mango Fruit Wine to our cherished customers,” said Joe Zanger, Casa de Fruta Vinter and Partner. “This innovative wine is a testament to our commitment to excellence and our passion for exploring new flavors. We believe our Mango fruit Wine will become a favorite among wine enthusiasts and those looking for a unique, tropical twist.”

Mango Fruit Wine and other original varieties are available for purchase at Casa de Fruta and www.casadefruta.com. Casa de Fruta is located at 10021 Pacheco Pass Highway in Hollister. 

Daughters meet

The Daughters of the American Revolution, with members from Hollister, Gilroy, San Juan Bautista and Morgan Hill, meet at 10am the second Saturday of each month (September through May). 

The DAR is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s volunteer service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism. 

Contact them to find out if there is a revolutionary ancestor in your family. 

Visit their website at https://gilroy.californiadar.org. For more information contact re****@gi****.org.

Staff Report
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Letter: Standing up for your rights poses dilemma

Since Jan. 20, I have searched for information that...
Community

Rotary awards $70k to Gilroy community

The Rotary Club of Gilroy, at a Jan. 28...
Community

Letter: Support your local motorcycle shop

There is nothing in this world quite like the...

SOCIAL MEDIA

10,025FansLike
1,228FollowersFollow
2,589FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Plaques & Banners

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
South Valley

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Letter: Standing up for your rights poses dilemma

Rotary awards $70k to Gilroy community