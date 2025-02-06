Local Scene: Gilroy students make the dean’s list

Tran named to dean’s list

Cathy Tran, a San Martin resident and graduate of Valley Christian High School, was named to the Muhlenberg College dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester. Tran studies biology at the college, which is located in Allentown, Penn.

Trujillo earns academic honors

Stephanie Trujillo, of Gilroy, was named to the Northern Michigan University dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester.

Support the library

The Friends of the Gilroy Library monthly Book Sale will take place 10am-1pm Feb. 8 at the Gilroy Library, 350 Sixth Street. Books will be on sale for $5 per bag for members and $8 per bag for non members. Memberships are available, starting at a fee of $5.

New wine on the market

Casa de Fruta winery this week announced the launch of its latest creation: mango fruit wine. The refreshing and tropical variety features a unique blend of fresh, sun ripened mangoes and Casa de Fruta’s time honored winemaking expertise, says a press release.

“We are thrilled to introduce Mango Fruit Wine to our cherished customers,” said Joe Zanger, Casa de Fruta Vinter and Partner. “This innovative wine is a testament to our commitment to excellence and our passion for exploring new flavors. We believe our Mango fruit Wine will become a favorite among wine enthusiasts and those looking for a unique, tropical twist.”

Mango Fruit Wine and other original varieties are available for purchase at Casa de Fruta and www.casadefruta.com. Casa de Fruta is located at 10021 Pacheco Pass Highway in Hollister.

Daughters meet

The Daughters of the American Revolution, with members from Hollister, Gilroy, San Juan Bautista and Morgan Hill, meet at 10am the second Saturday of each month (September through May).

The DAR is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s volunteer service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism.

Contact them to find out if there is a revolutionary ancestor in your family.

Visit their website at https://gilroy.californiadar.org. For more information contact re****@gi****.org.