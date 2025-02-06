The Rotary Club of Gilroy, at a Jan. 28 meeting at the Lodge on the Hill, celebrated the recipients of $70,000 in grants for local schools and organizations. Funding for the grants came from the Gilroy Rotary Endowment, which was established in 1991 to make sure that direct donations from club members and other funds would maintain a long-term giving program to benefit the local community, says a press release from the Rotary Club of Gilroy. Pictured are representatives of the Gilroy-based schools and organizations that received Rotary grant funds on Jan. 28.