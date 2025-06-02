Aradillas earns academic honors

California State University, Stanislaus, recognized Indra Aradillas, of Gilroy, for earning a spot on the fall semester dean’s list. Aradillas is enrolled in the university’s College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

The dean’s list honor is awarded to students who have demonstrated superior academic performance by maintaining a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester.

Hernandez named to dean’s list

Pedro Hernandez, of Gilroy, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at California State University, Stanislaus. The honor is awarded to students who have demonstrated superior academic performance by maintaining a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester.

Locals recognized for College of Science honors

Gilroy residents Theodore Alvarez and Daisy Sandoval were named to the College of Science dean’s list for the fall semester at Stanislaus State.