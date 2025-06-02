Hollister Police arrested two people with dozens of pieces of stolen mail and personal documents after a traffic enforcement camera system alerted authorities to a wanted vehicle.

About 3pm May 28, Hollister Police officers began to receive alerts from the city’s Flock Safety system, indicating that a vehicle wanted in relation to recent felony violations had entered the city limits, says a press release from the Hollister Police Department.

The Flock system is a series of cameras positioned around the city that document license plates and alert law enforcement to vehicles that have been reported stolen or involved in other crimes.

The wanted vehicle picked up by the Flock system on May 28 had entered Hollister from the west end of the city, police said. The suspect vehicle was a Dodge Durango SUV, and had activated several of Hollister’s Flock cameras as it traveled across town.

An officer on patrol responded to the area to find the Durango, and initiated a traffic enforcement stop, police said. The driver of the wanted vehicle immediately began to evade the officer as it proceeded along Westside Boulevard and Central Avenue.

As the vehicle fled, the driver failed to stop at a stop sign at Locast Avenue and Fourth Street. The Dodge crashed into two vehicles, police said. After the collision, the driver and passenger of the wanted SUV fled the scene on foot.

The officer chased the driver on foot and took him into custody, police said. The driver was identified as Jose Cervantes, 30, of San Jose.

More officers arrived at the scene and began to help occupants of the other vehicles that had been hit by the Dodge, according to authorities. While assisting the collision victims, officers received information from a member of the public indicating that the female passenger who fled from the Dodge was hiding in the backyard of a home on Fourth Street.

An officer located and arrested the woman, identified as Mayra Aguirre, 30, of Gilroy, police said.

As authorities continued to investigate, officers learned the Dodge had been involved in a previous pursuit with Gilroy Police earlier in the week, says the press release. While officers searched the car in Hollister, they found nearly 100 pieces of personal documents, credit cards, Social Security cards, checks and other mail. The items displayed addresses from throughout Santa Clara County.

Police said this evidence suggests the suspects were involved in a mail and identity theft ring. Also found in the Dodge were narcotics. Furthermore, officers learned Cervantes was a parolee who had recently been released to the state corrections department’s Post Release Community Supervision program.

The occupants of the two vehicles hit by the Dodge in Hollister were provided medical treatment by Hollister Fire medics. They reported minor injuries, and were treated and released, police said.

Cervantes and Aguirre were taken to Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital for medical evaluation after their arrest, authorities said. They were later booked at San Benito County Jail on suspicion of a combined total of four felony and five misdemeanor charges—including evading a police officer with wanton disregard, hit and run collision, drug charges, DUI and possession of stolen property.