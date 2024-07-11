Local Scene: July 13 book sale raises funds for library

Book sale is July 13

The Friends of the Gilroy Library will hold their monthly book sale fundraiser from 10am-1pm July 13 at the library located at 350 West Sixth Street.

Books cost $5 per bag for members, or $8 for non-members. Memberships can be purchased at the library, starting at $5.

Recreational swim

The City of Gilroy’s recreational swim program returns for the summer.

The program is held at the Christopher High School Aquatics Center, featuring various swimming opportunities including group swimming lessons in the morning and late evenings with open swimming times in the afternoon.

Starting June 11, the pool is open weekdays (excluding Mondays) from 8am to 8pm, and weekends from 8am to 5pm through Aug. 18.

For a list of classes and open swim hours, visit gilroy.theswimmingswan.com.

Downtown Live

Hosted by the Gilroy Downtown Business Association, the free event features rock and R&B dance classics from various local bands. Grab dinner before the show at any of the restaurants downtown and help support local businesses.

The lineup is as follows:

• July 18: Phil ‘n the Blanks

• July 25: The Never Land Band

• Aug. 1: Southbound 101

• Aug. 8: San Benito County Line

• Aug. 15: Mitchell James Band

Author to sign books at Barnes & Noble

California Licensed Forensic Psychologist and author Dr. John C. Brady will sign copies of his new book, “Psychological DNA: A Cold Case Analysis of Who Killed Robert F. Kennedy” at a July 20 event in Gilroy.

The signing will take place 2-6pm at Barnes & Noble, 6825 Camino Arroyo in Gilroy.

Brady’s book examines Sirhan Sirhan and whether he deserved to be convicted of first degree murder for shooting Kennedy, who was a candidate for president, in 1968.

“It is my opinion that a second-degree murder conviction would have been far more appropriate,” Brady has said. “One could argue, therefore, that Sirhan is being held today as a political prisoner. My professional opinion is he should have been released decades ago.”

Brady is a psychologist and criminologist who has painstakingly reviewed the case and, without giving credence to second-shooter theories, concludes that modern diagnoses of Sirhan’s complex mental health issues would make a difference to a California jury had these tools been available at the time, says a press release.

Hollister Concerts

This year’s Hollister Concerts series honors musical legends with top-tier tribute bands, and it opens up sponsorship opportunities for local businesses looking to boost their visibility and connect with the community.

The 2024 Summer Concert Series schedule includes:

• July 13: Faithful, Pearl Jam Tribute, and 40 Ounces to Freedom, a Sublime Tribute

• Aug. 3: 24K Magic, Bruno Mars Tribute, and Maroon Vibes, Maroon 5 Tribute

• Aug. 24: The Long Run, Eagles Tribute, and Ronstadt Revival, Linda Ronstadt Tribute

• Sept. 14: Bonfire, ACDC Tribute, and Hurricane, Scorpions Tribute

The concerts take place at Guerra Cellars Winery, Pepper Tree Ranch, 500 John Smith Road in Hollister. Doors open at 5pm each night, with the show going from 6:30-9:30pm.

For more details, visit www.hollisterconcerts.com or contact Guerra Cellars Winery.

Gilroy Rodeo

The Gilroy Rodeo returns Aug. 9-11 at 2365 Dunlap Ave. For information, visit gilroyrodeo.com.

Third Friday Art Walk

6th Street Studios and Art Center hosts Art Walks every third Friday in downtown Gilroy from 5-8pm.

The event features art stops with artists, entertainers, musicians and more.

For information, visit 6thstreetartstudios.org.