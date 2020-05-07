Local Scene: ‘My Classic Car’ airs Gilroy episode

My Classic Car’s filming of the Garlic City Car Show made its debut on the MotorTrend channel May 2.

The car show, hosted by the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce, was held in August in downtown Gilroy.

The weekly My Classic Car, hosted by Dennis Gage, is expected to reach 105 million homes across the nation.

The episode is slated to be released soon at youtube.com/myclassiccartv. A “director’s cut” version of the episode can be viewed at tinyurl.com/y8w83olx.

Velasco resigns from fire board

Roland Velasco resigned from his position on the South Santa Clara County Fire District Board of Commissioners.

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors approved his resignation on April 21. The Gilroy mayor had been serving on the board since 2012.

Velasco announced in January that he would not be seeking another term as Gilroy’s mayor in the November election, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.

New ADU regulations to be reviewed

Gilroy will consider new Accessory Dwelling Unit zoning regulations to comply with state law.

On Jan. 1, the state established new rules that invalidated the city’s existing ADU ordinance. The new state regulations allow construction of one 1,200-square-foot accessory dwelling unit and one 500-square-foot junior accessory dwelling unit with a single-family residence, and multiple accessory dwelling units on multi-family developed properties.

Gilroy’s ADU ordinance had limited an accessory dwelling unit size at 600 square feet and one bedroom.

The new city ADU ordinance proposes to set the maximum ADU size at 1,000 square feet, allow an ADU to be built above a detached garage, and implement the remainder of state law.

The Planning Commission is scheduled to review the draft ordinance on May 14. The ordinance will be posted online prior to the meeting at gilroyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx.

Gilroy referenced in popular game show

Gilroy and the Garlic Festival were referenced in the ABC game show Who Wants to be a Millionaire on April 30.

Actor Ike Barinholtz and Washington Post reporter David Weigel were competing together when they were faced with the question: “Every year, a small town in Texas holds the World Championship Seed Spitting Contest during a festival for what?”

One of the multiple choice answers was “Garlic.” When Barinholtz told Weigel he was going to choose “Watermelon” as his answer, Weigel responded, “I think you’re safe.”

“The Garlic Festival is in Gilroy, California, and that’s not in Texas,” he said.

Gilroy Gardens extends passes

Gilroy Gardens is extending its members’ passes through 2021.

The park, which was set to open for the season in March, has been temporarily shuttered due to the Covid-19 outbreak and shelter-in-place order.

2020 Memberships will be valid through the 2021 season, according to general manager Barb Granter.

“We are very sad that we could not celebrate our 20th Birthday as planned,” Granter wrote in a letter on the Gilroy Gardens website. “We want nothing more than to reopen our park and welcome you back and celebrate our 20th Birthday. But our priority for now is to keep everyone safe. This is a challenging time for us all, and we thank you again for your understanding and loyalty to the Gardens.”