Donut shop fundraiser nears $70K

A beloved Gilroy donut shop hit with a family tragedy has been overwhelmed with community support.

The Hok family own Gilroy Donut House at 703 First St. While the husband and wife have been dealing with their own health challenges, their 29-year-old daughter, Kim, suffered a brain aneurysm and will be taken off life support, according to longtime customer Stephanie Upton-Gonzalez.

The business is also struggling during the statewide shelter-in-place order in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, like so many others.

On May 4, Upton-Gonzalez took to GoFundMe, a popular fundraising website, to help raise money for the Hoks’ rent, medical bills and other expenses, thinking it would raise at least $10,000.

But nobody could have predicted the response.

Overnight, supporters raised more than $36,000. As of May 6, the fundraiser was at $68,115 with a goal of $100,000. More than 1,150 people have so far donated to the cause.

Upton-Gonzalez said she and the Hok family, who were unavailable to comment for this article, are extremely grateful for the support.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your generosity,” she said. “I never thought the support would reach this magnitude.”

The day after the fundraiser went live, a long line of customers, standing apart due to social distancing protocols, waited to get into the store and purchase the sweet treats.

Among the many donors is Rod Hartley, who contributed $100.

“I love their donuts and they’re the only ones I’ll eat,” Hartley wrote on the fundraising website. “I’ve enjoyed my conversations with the father and son and I really feel for them and what they are going through.”

To view the fundraiser, visit gofundme.com/f/gilroy-donut-house-emergency-fund.