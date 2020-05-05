Testing site arriving at Christopher High

A Covid-19 testing site at Christopher High School in Gilroy is expected to go live this week.

Santa Clara County health officials made the announcement May 4, after Gov. Gavin Newsom said in late April that 80 such sites would open statewide in “underserved communities.” James Lick High School in San Jose will also serve as another testing site.

The new sites will be operated through a partnership with OptumServe, a health services business, and managed by the State of California.

The Christopher High School site can serve up to 132 people daily, according to the county. Testing is by appointment only, and will be open from 7am to 7pm Monday through Friday.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-888-634-1123 or visit lhi.care/covidtesting.

“Testing is one of the most important tools we have to protect our community from Covid-19,” said Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody. “These test sites are a welcome addition to testing capacity in our county. It is especially important to make testing readily available in communities that may have limited access. Our ultimate goal is that anyone, living in any neighborhood, can get access to testing, particularly those with symptoms of Covid-19, and those who work in settings where they may have frequent exposure.”

Gilroy Mayor Roland Velasco said the Christopher High testing site is a “great opportunity for all of South County.”

“We have to have these types of services throughout the county,” he said. “Only then will we be able to reopen our businesses.”

The county recently opened De Paul Health Center in Morgan Hill as a Covid-19 testing site. The site serves patients who have been referred by a Santa Clara County Health System physician.

The county also unveiled an online resource for testing information and access at sccgov.org/cv19testing. The page includes information about county and non-government locations where members of the public can be tested. It also includes information about testing for people who do not have insurance or access to a doctor.