Driver dies in Highway 101 wreck

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality on Highway 101 after a driver crashed underneath the Buena Vista Avenue overpass in Gilroy Monday morning.

According to CHP communications, the driver of a sedan was traveling northbound on Highway 101 at about 10:44am when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle careened into the embankment underneath the overpass between Leavesley Road and Masten Avenue, where it caught fire.

The driver was transported to St. Louise Regional Hospital. The collision is being classified as a fatality, according to the CHP.

The third northbound lane of the highway reopened at 12:45pm.