Local scene: Nominations open for Gavilan College awards, Gallery 1202 features local artist

Nominations are open now through Sept. 1 for the 2020 Gavilan College Community Spirit Awards.

Anyone who lives or works in the Gavilan Joint Community College District may nominate a business, individual or organization for the work they do that contributes to the quality of life in the local community.

Each year, three sets of awards are presented, for the communities of Morgan Hill, Gilroy and San Benito County. In each community an individual, a business, and a non-profit organization are selected for their history of service, their impact on the community, and the inspiration they provide to others.

Nomination forms, more information, and a listing of past award recipients are available online at gavilan.edu/news/announcement/spirit-awards.php.

For information, call 408.843.8691 or email [email protected]

Gilroy artist showing work at Gallery 1202

Gallery 1202 presents its 2020 Artist Takeover by Whitney Pintello, “Essential: Art in Quarantine.”

Pintello, an artist native to Gilroy, is exhibiting works produced solely during the Covid-19 shelter-in-place order. The works encompass two bodies of art: vintage glass paintings and abstract paintings. She is also exhibiting several works on vintage and antique windows.

An opening reception is scheduled on Aug. 29 from noon-8pm, with timed entry. Masks are required to attend.

Gallery 1202 is located at 7363 Monterey St. in Gilroy. For information, visit gallery1202.com.

Applications sought for historical grant program

Santa Clara County’s Historical Heritage Grant Program is now accepting applications.

The program promotes historic preservation and the awareness of significant cultural, historical and archaeological resources within Santa Clara County. Funding is provided through the dedication of a portion of the County Park Charter Development Funds.

A total of $990,000 is available in this round of funding.

Local public agencies and non-profit corporations with 501(c)(3) certification, located within the geographical limits of Santa Clara County, are encouraged to apply.

Projects must involve the stabilization, preservation, rehabilitation, restoration or interpretation of locally designated historic resources. The project must be located in a public park or on private property dedicated to park purposes. The project must involve a locally designated historic resource (landmark or contributing resource to a local historic district or the equivalent) protected by a city or county historic preservation ordinance.

Applications are due Oct. 22.

An online workshop will be held on Aug. 27 at 1pm to provide prospective applicants with technical information regarding the grant program and application packet filing process. To register for the workshop, or for information on the grant program, email [email protected]