For Gilroy children, soccer is more than just a game—it’s a chance to grow, learn and belong. Gavilan United Football Club (GUFC), founded by Jorge Vargas, launched last summer with a simple mission: to make soccer accessible to every child, completely free of charge.

In just its first year, GUFC has served more than 100 local kids, from kindergarten through fifth grade, says a press release from GUFC. Led by high school volunteers like Luis Curiel, the program teaches teamwork, confidence and joy—while fostering a true sense of community.

Parents and other local volunteers also play a vital role, making it a citywide effort rooted in compassion and inclusion.

GUFC currently runs its fall program at Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy, with sessions held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:45-7pm. The program concludes Nov. 25, with no session on Election Day, Nov. 4.

Earlier in the summer, GUFC partnered with the South County Youth Task Force (SCYTF) to bring free soccer sessions to San Ysidro Park—extending its reach to even more families.

“This program isn’t just about soccer; it’s about building community,” said founder Jorge Vargas. “Seeing kids, families and volunteers come together has been incredible.”

Vargas founded the club after experiencing firsthand the financial barriers of youth sports as a parent. Determined to change that reality, he created a program where no child is left out because of cost. By relying on volunteers and community support, GUFC keeps expenses low and directs every dollar toward serving local children.

Volunteers and donors are always welcome. High school students, parents and community members can make a direct impact simply by sharing their time, skills or resources, says the press release.

For more information, to volunteer, or to support Gavilan United Football Club, call 408.307.1622; email ga***********@***oo.com or visit gavilanunitedfc.com.