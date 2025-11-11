Christopher High volleyball just finished its second season in the Blossom Valley Athletic League’s “A” League, the Mt. Hamilton Division, and it was another successful year.

The Cougars moved up a level after 2023 and have put together two solid campaigns. After a 5-9 record with a fifth-place finish last year, CHS improved in 2025 to 8-8 and tied for fourth. Christopher reached the playoffs in 2024 but was barely edged out of post-season play this time around due to a complex points computation.

Led by multi-talented six-rotation outside hitter Finley Corona, dominant middle Maddie Ridgway, athletic libero Juliet Tassio and fab freshman setter/right side Harper Corona, the Cougars had a number of highlights during their 11-11 season, topped by a five-set victory over first-place Leland in mid-October.

“Our defense is anchored by our libero,” said coach Tait Rafat, after the Oct. 21 victory at Leigh. “That allows us to run most of our options on offense. When we pass at a high level, we have opportunities on offense. It has been a bit of a roller coaster year. And there is a lot of parity in the league.”

Leland captured the Mt. Hamilton crown, with Branham and Evergreen Valley a few steps behind. Christopher tied Westmont for No. 4, a game ahead of Leigh. Further back came Silver Creek, Piedmont Hills and Sobrato.

Chico State-bound Finley Corona led the Cougars with 271 kills and played superb back-row defense as well. Ridgway was an unstoppable force in the middle, and delivered 163 kills. Finley Corona’s younger sister Harper Corona, just a freshman, was the primary setter but also played the right side, with Jenny Lee taking over at setter.

Harper Corona put down 141 kills. Additional offense at the pins came from Aubrey Luna and Melody D’Angelo, with Kiely Jantz also playing extensively in the middle.

Depth was provided by Cali Smiley and Ireland Elerath. Tassio was supported by defensive specialist Brooke DeMare. Additional depth came from Amaya Tovar, Mehreen Nahal and Alyssa Aguaristi.

The highlight of the season was Christopher’s rematch with Leland on Oct. 14, after losing in a sweep on the road to the Chargers on Sept. 12. In the home gym, CHS prevailed 22-25, 25-21, 29-27, 11-25, 15-12.

Ridgway was dynamite in the middle, bashing 15 kills with a .542 attack percentage. Finley Corona delivered 12 kills and a phenomenal eight aces. Harper Corona dished off for 23 assists.

“It was a team effort against Leland,” coach Rafat said. “In the fifth set, we applied pressure from the serving line. Our hitting was good and we had a good block in front. When Finley is on, she’s hard to stop.”

At Leigh on Oct. 21, the Cougars prevailed 25-11, 25-14, 23-25, 25-16. Keys were aggressive serving, a quick offense and excellent defense.

Christopher came out firing in the first set. Harper Corona ripped three aces to build a quick 6-0 lead. Aggressive serving continued and kept Leigh out of system.

The Longhorns often resorted to free balls to get the ball across, and the Cougars capitalized. Ridgway controlled the middle and belted down three kills as Christopher charged to a one-sided victory in the set.

Leigh regrouped and battled in the second set. Christopher turned it up a notch and closed with a 10-2 run. Tassio served consecutive aces as the Cougars pulled away. Finley Corona scored by going line and cross, and Harper Corona did the same.

Luna and Ridgway provided complete net protection and Lee delivered, moving Harper Corona over to the right side for more attacks.

Rafat substituted extensively in the third set. CHS led most of the way but Leigh cut down on errors and put some balls away to rally back to a 25-23 win.

Don’t poke the bear. Or the Cougar. Christopher took full control of the match with a 12-1 explosion to begin the fourth set. Harper Corona started it with an ace, followed with a server dump and fed Ridgway for a kill.

Luna was amazing at the serving line, ripping five aces in the early charge. The lead ballooned to 22-7 and Christopher cruised in with the road win. Two superb Harper-to-Finley sets resulted in powerful kills to end the contest on a high note.

“Our serves were really good,” Luna said. “And also our serve receive sided out.”

Tassio credited the defensive focus. Finley Corona tabbed the speed of the offense as being crucial to attack success.

Victories in 2025 came in non-league contests against Live Oak, Gilroy and Independence. Mt. Hamilton wins were against Piedmont Hills twice, Leigh twice, Silver Creek, Westmont, Sobrato and Leland.

Top individual highlights included 22 kills by Finley Corona against Evergreen Valley and Piedmont Hills, along with 21 versus Sobrato and Branham. Harper Corona belted 13 kills against Westmont and 12 against Piedmont Hills, along with a 28-assist effort versus Branham and 25 against Evergreen Valley.

On most nights, Lee provided additional setter contributions, giving Christopher different attack looks to beat opponents.

Along with the 15-kill effort to beat Leland, Ridgway delivered 12 against both Evergreen Valley and Silver Creek and had seven blocks in the season closer versus Sobrato.

Luna put down a dozen against Branham. Tassio had 22 digs against Westmont and 17 versus Evergreen Valley.

“Our class has gotten better every year,” Finley Corona said after the Leigh victory. “We only lost three seniors.”

Luna also felt the team gelled during the season.

“We all connected well and that helps us all on the court,” Luna said. “We communicate better on the court.”

Rafat noted how close the Cougars were to an even better record. Four of the league losses came in five set matches. That showed Christopher could play with anyone. Competitiveness in the top division. Hard work paid off.