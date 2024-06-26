Among Gavilan College’s graduating Class of 2024 are Gilroy twins Brett (left) and Scott Archer. Contributed photo.
Brett graduated with a degree in Business Information Systems and Communication Studies. Scott graduated with a degree in Communication Studies. Both graduated from Christopher High School in Gilroy in 2021. 

The twins received an honorable mention from the college for graduating together as siblings. 

Gavilan College awarded 1,432 degrees and certificates to graduating members of the Class of 2024 this spring. Local graduates ranged in age from 16 to 90, according to the college. 

Staff Report
