Gilroy Police arrested two young men after one of them injured three officers with a vehicle and led authorities on a high-speed chase last week, according to the police department.

On Jan. 12, a patrol officer saw a man who appeared to be slumped over in the driver’s seat of a Mercedes that was parked in a lot on the 300 block of Leavesley Road, Gilroy Police said. When the officer contacted the driver, he saw drug paraphernalia in the car.

The officer called for backup and attempted to wake up the driver, police said. The officer asked the driver, later identified as Keanu Castro, to exit the vehicle but he refused and drove away at a high rate of speed.

Keanu Castro

As Castro drove away, he hit three officers at the scene, police said. None of the officers suffered serious injuries.

Police initially tried to catch up to the Mercedes, but officers terminated the pursuit in the interest of public safety, authorities said.

Detectives continued to investigate and on Jan. 13 located Castro at a local motel, Gilroy Police said. The 24-year-old suspect was detained without additional incident outside the motel.

Castro was arrested and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of narcotics and possession of a firearm, police said.

Also arrested was Thomas Rodriguez, 22, who was at the motel with Castro, police said. Rodriguez was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale and possession of a handgun.

Thomas Rodriguez

“Our officers demonstrated exceptional professionalism and restraint during a dangerous situation, ensuring the safety of the community while pursuing and apprehending the suspect,” said Chief Pedro Espinoza. “We are grateful that our officers’ injuries were not serious and remain committed to holding those who threaten public safety accountable for their actions.”