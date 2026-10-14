Running for the District 1 seat on the Valley Water Board of Directors are former Gilroy City Administrator Jimmy Forbis and incumbent John L. Varela.

Keep reading to see profiles of both candidates, who each have extensive backgrounds in public service in South County. This newspaper asked them to submit biographical and candidate statements, which are published below as written by the candidates—with minor edits for clarity and style.

To read previously published profiles of candidates running for local offices, visit morganhilltimes.com.

Election Day is Nov. 3, and ballots have been mailed to registered voters and drop boxes are open. Voting centers are also open throughout Santa Clara County, allowing voters to cast their ballots in person or drop them off in the presence of election officials.

For more information about voting centers and drop box locations, visit the Registrar of Voters’ website at sccvote.org.

Jimmy Forbis

Candidate for Valley Water Board of Directors, District 1

Jimmy Forbis

I’m a Navy veteran and longtime South County public servant with more than 25 years of local government experience. I’ve served as a city administrator, finance director, budget manager and utility executive, managing public budgets, water and wastewater systems, infrastructure and essential services.

I’ve spent my career doing the work.

I’m running for Valley Water because I believe experience matters when we’re making decisions about our water, infrastructure and ratepayer dollars.

I’m not a career politician. I’m a Navy veteran and public servant who has spent more than 25 years working inside local government and being accountable for results. I’ve managed water and wastewater utilities, served as a city budget manager and finance director and led a full-service city as City Administrator.

I understand what it takes to manage large public budgets, plan and deliver major infrastructure projects, set responsible utility rates and make difficult decisions that affect residents and businesses.

Just as important, I understand the proper role of a board member: ask tough questions, listen to the experts and the community, demand clear answers, provide strong oversight and hold the organization accountable for results.

Valley Water faces major decisions in the years ahead, from Anderson Dam and water supply to flood protection, rising costs and public access to the lands it manages.

These challenges require more than political experience. They require practical experience, sound judgment and responsible leadership.

I’ve spent my career doing this work, and I’m ready to put that experience to work for South County.

John L. Varela

Candidate for Valley Water Board of Directors, District 1

John L. Varela

Protecting your safety and ensuring access to clean, safe drinking water are my top priorities. I’ve fought to keep water affordable because families cannot continue to absorb rising rates.

That’s why I voted to include senior and low-income exemption from the Measure S parcel tax.

Our Board recently awarded the contract to rebuild the critical Anderson Dam, where we store water that recharges our ground water basin. The new Anderson Outlet Tunnel will improve Valley Water’s ability to manage atmospheric rivers and reduce downstream flooding.

I led the efforts to move multiple phases of the long-stalled Llagas Creek Flood Protection Project forward. By adjusting local funding to leverage an $80 million federal grant, we put the project on track for completion this year, improving local trails and roads during construction.

There is still more work to do. I would be honored to earn your vote and continue serving you.

I have been endorsed by Morgan Hill Mayor Mark Turner, Santa Clara County Supervisor Sylvia Arenas, retired State Sen. Bill Monning and Tim Chiala, President Santa Clara County Farm Bureau and many others.