I am writing today to address an integral piece of our local and national discourse: the debate over data centers. I am writing to challenge a recent letter I read in the local newspaper: “Nobody wants a data center in their backyard” (Sept. 8, Morgan Hill Times and Gilroy Dispatch).

I respect the author’s perspective; many residents do not want data centers in their community, as there are negative externalities associated, such as water and power usage and the unsightliness of the power facilities associated with it.

However, I believe that when it comes to such a contentious issue, we must tread carefully and treat the subject with the nuance it deserves.

This article quickly served to attack the character of those in favor of data centers saying “the people who want the data centers are the same ones who never want them in their own neighborhood.” I, for one, can unequivocally refute this—I would love for more data centers to be built in San Martin, where I live, and Gilroy, where I was born and went to elementary school.

Data centers are an opportunity to employ both blue collar and white collar workers—something that Gilroy would gladly take more of.

Counties which host data centers experience a rise in local employment, total wages, median household income, business growth, construction revenue and tax revenue. I would love this for the South Valley, where I grew up, and in which not a single family member of mine worked, because of the lower wages compared to the rest of the Bay Area.

The article continues to poke at Gilroy Mayor Greg Bozzo, and in reference to why he was allowing the data centers to be built, said he was “looking forward to an early and comfortable retirement.” The insinuation that Bozzo is looking out for his personal interest is a blatant attack on his character.

As for how this got passed through without input from other stakeholders, the approved facility is more than a half mile away from the nearest residential area. The data center is being built in an area inhabited by the 145 Gilroy Outlets and other big box retailers and businesses.

While I agree community input should be vital in a project like this, it is understandable that the Gilroy City Council would approve a project like this in an area which has hundreds of neighboring businesses, and no housing in close proximity.

There are 107 data centers currently operating in Santa Clara County, and I contend this is a great thing.

Data centers store data such as personal photos and database information for businesses. They stream media, like movies and TV shows into our homes. They help with cybersecurity, which protects local and corporate businesses from data breaches.

They power online services, such as social media, online banking and the online print of the Morgan Hill Times, Gilroy Dispatch and Hollister Free Lance. They make our modern lives possible.

When it comes to data centers, there are many issues that will arise. Seeing them in the community we live in and love can be difficult. It can seem that big tech companies and powers outside our control are dictating how our communities change.

I am writing to say that these are entirely valid criticisms, but there are positive changes that come along with their construction, and they can serve to better our lives and the generations in the South Valley after us.

Ellis Richardson

San Martin