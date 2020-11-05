Mondragon defeats longtime incumbent on Gavilan College board

A challenger to the Gavilan Joint Community College District Trustee Area 4 seat has upset a 20-year incumbent.

Patricia Mondragon received 60.81 percent of the votes as of Nov. 5, nearly 1,300 votes ahead of longtime trustee Mark Dover.

Mondragon, a Gilroy native, is currently the principal of Del Roble Two-Way Bilingual Immersion Elementary School in San Jose. Her educational career includes seven years as a dual immersion teacher in various grade levels, an assistant principal for two years and principal for three years at South Valley Middle School in Gilroy.

Dover has served on the Gavilan board since being elected in 2000.

Trustee Area 4 encompasses the City of Gilroy.