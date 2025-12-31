Morgan Hill Police arrested two suspects carrying burglary tools in a stolen vehicle early in the morning Dec. 29, authorities said.

About 2:56am, Morgan Hill Police officers were conducting surveillance along East Dunne Avenue in an effort to intercept vehicle theft and burglary crews entering town, MHPD said in a press release. About 3am, officers saw a blue Dodge Charger Hellcat, without a license plate, traveling on East Dunne toward Sorrel Way.

Officers attempted to make an enforcement stop, but the vehicle failed to yield, police said. Officers deployed stop sticks as the Charger entered northbound Highway 101, but the vehicle continued on the freeway.

A pursuit ensued, continuing onto westbound Highway 85. Despite traveling on severely damaged wheels, the vehicle continued to flee, police. The Dodge exited onto Santa Teresa Boulevard in San Jose, then turned the wrong way onto the eastbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Santa Teresa.

The driver, Kentrell Davis, of Oakland, and the passenger, Rudolph Henderson, of Antioch, abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, according to police. Officers quickly apprehended Henderson. Davis was taken into custody with the assistance of the California Highway Patrol and San Jose Police Department.

Police searched the Dodge and found an array of tools commonly used in vehicle burglaries and thefts. Investigators determined the Charger had been reported to have been stolen out of Oakland in November 2024, police said.

Furthermore, police said Davis was wanted by authorities in Oakland for an armed robbery, and Henderson had a warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Both suspects were booked at Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, evading, possession of burglary tools and possession of a stolen vehicle, in addition to their outstanding warrants, police said.

Anyone with information about this case can contact MHPD Det. Sgt. Sean Bayard at 408.607.3032 or se*********@***********ca.gov.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://tinyurl.com/4h7bccx5 or by calling 1.800.222-TIPS.