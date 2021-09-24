good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
78.7 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
September 24, 2021
Article Search
Chestnut Square on the corner of East Tenth and Chestnut streets would be demolished if a proposal for a new commercial development moves forward. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
BusinessFeaturedNews

Laurel Square project moving forward

Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Hyatt hotel among tenants

By: Erik Chalhoub
37
0

The Gilroy City Council unanimously supported a plan to add restaurants, a hotel and other businesses at the corner of East Tenth and Chestnut streets.

The Sept. 20 decision paves the way for future council approvals required for the project. The planning commission gave its recommendation on Sept. 2.

Evergreen Development Company is working to bring the Laurel Square project to a nearly seven-acre property that currently houses the Chestnut Square shopping center, built in the late 1970s. Businesses on site include O’Henry’s Donuts, Gilroy Market, Coast Auto Insurance and others, as well as Trans Valley Transport behind the center.

The proposal outlines six business pads on the property. A gas station and convenience store is located at the corner of 10th and Chestnut streets. Three drive-thru restaurant buildings are also in the plans, with Chick-fil-A and Starbucks being two of the confirmed tenants.

A car wash operated by BlueWave and a five-story, 120-room Hyatt hotel are the other tenants. Rogg Collins of Evergreen said the company is currently negotiating with an “upscale hamburger establishment” for the third and final restaurant pad.

Collins said he appreciated the city’s support of the project, adding that Evergreen anticipates pulling building permits by June.

Responding to a question by Councilmember Carol Marques, Collins said the Gilroy project will not have the problems facing Evergreen’s development underway in Morgan Hill.

In mid-2019, Evergreen broke ground on a 20-acre commercial development at the corner of Butterfield Boulevard and Cochrane Road. However, two years later, work has stalled, with only a building for 7-Eleven having been constructed while the rest of the lot is vacant.

Collins said when Evergreen closed escrow on the project, only half of the development had confirmed tenants. But those tenants started pulling out when Covid-19 hit, according to Collins.

He added that activity is starting to return at the Morgan Hill site.

“With the project here in Gilroy, we have five of the six pads spoken for, and we are pretty far with the last pad,” he said. “It’s not going to be another Morgan Hill. We’ve got all the users lined up.”

Guadalupe Arellano said some residents along Eighth Street, behind the proposed development, did not receive notice of the project. Many of them were concerned about the hotel, as well as the traffic the project could generate, according to Arellano.

“They are ready to learn what’s happening there, but they just feel like they’re being overlooked,” she said.

Erik Chalhoub

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Arizona plane crash kills Morgan Hill man, injures wife

Staff Report -
A Morgan Hill man died and his wife suffered...
Business

Dave Dumont prepares to close Gilroy Piano Outlet

Erik Chalhoub -
Dave Dumont has been attached to the piano since...
Christopher High School

Christopher field hockey team tops Gilroy; both squads are top-notch

Emanuel Lee -
In one particular sequence in the fourth quarter, the...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Arizona plane crash kills Morgan Hill man, injures wife

Dave Dumont prepares to close Gilroy Piano Outlet