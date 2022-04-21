good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
56.5 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
April 21, 2022
Article Search
downtown gilroy parking lot eigleberry seventh street gilroy city council
The Gilroy City Council approved a construction bid for a parking lot at the corner of Seventh and Eigleberry streets. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

New downtown parking lot coming soon

Council approves bid; construction expected to start before summer

By: Erik Chalhoub
41
0

Construction is expected to start soon on downtown Gilroy’s newest parking lot after more than two years of planning.

The city council on April 18 unanimously approved Norcal Contractor’s bid of $2,310,000 to construct the lot at the corner of Seventh and Eigleberry streets. Councilmembers Rebeca Armendariz and Zach Hilton were absent.

The 140-spot lot will take over a vacant lot and the former Gilroy Demonstration Garden. It will include electric vehicle charging stations, ADA-compliant curb ramps, lighting, landscaping and associated signing and striping.

Construction is expected to start before summer, according to Public Works Director Daryl Jordan, with the contractor estimating it will be completed in December.

Norcal Contractor submitted the lowest of six bids received by roughly $500,000. 

Jordan said labor shortages have caused costs to fluctuate considerably, and asphalt costs are on the rise due to “skyrocketing” oil prices.

The council approved a $1.5 million budget for the parking lot in January 2020, and later in the year awarded a $241,396 contract to BKF Engineers to design it.

In early 2021, the city estimated construction could cost $2.1 million.

In April 2021, Mayor Marie Blankley voted against approving the design of the parking lot, saying that although she supported the lot, she was concerned about the escalating costs.

On Monday, she said that although construction costs translates to roughly $16,500 per parking space, the $200,000 between the estimate and the bid was not something she would vote against.

Also during the meeting, the council awarded a $4.5 million contract to McKim Corporation for rehab and maintenance work for 149 street segments throughout the city over the next year.

The list of streets can be found at bit.ly/3rE9MLP.

Erik Chalhoub

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Garlic Festival: ‘Massive’ events no longer realistic

Erik Chalhoub -
The Gilroy Garlic Festival will not host its traditional...
Local News

High-Speed Rail receives grant to protect wildlife

Staff Report -
A grant from the California Wildlife Conservation Board will...
News

Councilmember Armendariz recall effort begins

Erik Chalhoub -
A group of Gilroy residents are forming a recall...

SOCIAL MEDIA

8,389FansLike
534FollowersFollow
2,644FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES
tom cline gilroy garlic festival drive-thru gilroy presbyterian church

Garlic Festival: ‘Massive’ events no longer realistic

High-Speed Rail receives grant to protect wildlife