New order: Storefront pick-up is allowed

Santa Clara County is expected to further loosen some restrictions of its shelter-in-place order.

In an announcement scheduled for 1:30pm May 18, the county will issue a new order that allows retail establishments to offer storefront pick-up, and also allows manufacturing, warehousing and logistical operations that support retail to resume.

“Thanks to the steadfast commitment of our residents to stay home, practice social distancing, and follow public health guidance, we have seen sustained progress on several key indicators regarding containment of Covid-19,” Bay Area health officers stated in a press release. “This has remained true a full incubation period after the reopening of construction, outdoor businesses, and certain outdoor activities on May 4.”

The health officers stated that new cases of Covid-19 have been stable or decreasing, even with increased testing. The number of hospitalized patients with Covid-19 has also remained stable or decreasing, with “sufficient” hospital capacity.

“We are counting on these businesses to consistently follow social distancing protocols and public health guidance to protect their employees and customers as these activities resume,” the statement read. “Covid-19 continues to pose a very significant risk to our communities, and that continued vigilance is necessary to ensure that we do not see an increase in spread as more activities resume.”

Residents are still required to stay home as much as possible, wear face coverings when out in public and follow social distancing protocols.