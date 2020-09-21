New website schedules Covid tests up to a week in advance

Santa Clara County on Sept. 21 announced a new website—www.sccfreetest.org—that lets residents schedule a Covid-19 test up to a week ahead of time at certain sites. Appointments for the drive-thru testing at the county fairgrounds can be made five days in advance.

County health officials also issued a reminder for those with healthcare coverage, saying private providers such as Kaiser, Sutter-Palo Alto Medical Foundation and HCA must offer free testing to members who:

Have Covid-19 symptoms.

Have had close contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19.

Have been referred by the county for testing.

Are at higher risk of exposure to Covid-19 because they work in frontline settings, including teachers, healthcare workers, grocery store clerks and those working in ag or food manufacturing.

For more information on testing rights, check out the county FAQ page.

“We are seeing gains through our efforts to keep the community healthy, but with that comes a continued responsibility for individuals to get tested,” county Testing Officer Dr. Marty Fenstersheib said in a news release. “Whether it’s done through healthcare providers or County sites run by Valley Medical Center, continued diligence through testing is imperative to suppress the virus.”