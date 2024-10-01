64.7 F
Gilroy
October 1, 2024
Article Search
The DA’s office released photos of some of the illegal firearms found in a Willow Glen home where three suspects are accused of running a “ghost gun factory.” File photo, 2022.
CommunityFeaturedNewsBusinessCrimeLocal News

Newsom signs law hoping to curb ‘ghost gun’ production

Third-party entities prohibited from sellling firearm parts

By: Staff Report
10
0

Gov. Gavin Newsom this week signed a bill into law that is meant to curb the proliferation of untraceable firearms known as “ghost guns.”

Assembly Bill 2842, authored by state Assemblymember Diane Papan, D-San Mateo, prohibits third-party gun destruction entities from reselling leftover gun parts after the firearm mechanism is destroyed. 

Law enforcement agencies use these companies to destroy guns taken as evidence or from community gun buyback events aimed at reducing the number of firearms on the streets. But some of these destruction companies have been selling unserialized gun parts that become the building blocks of ghost guns, Papan said. 

Ghost guns are un-serialized weapons cobbled together by disparate gun parts, either in kits or by assembling single parts. Unlike serialized firearms, these guns are untraceable by law enforcement, making them attractive to those who want to sidestep gun laws, according to the nonprofit Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.

“Ghost gun kits and parts have long been intentionally marketed as unregulated and untraceable to appeal to those who want to avoid background checks and/or cannot legally possess firearms,” said the organization on its website, “including minors, domestic abusers, and gun traffickers.”  

According to Papan’s office, ghost guns have proliferated greatly in recent years. Between 2010 and 2020, over 39,000 of them were linked to crimes in the state. By 2022, this number grew to 45,000. 

Papan said part of the rise in ghost guns can be blamed on “unethical” firearm parts dealers, specifically some firearm destruction companies, which sell un-serialized parts through a loophole which this new law addresses. 

“By prohibiting the resale of gun parts by third-party destruction companies, we are taking a critical step to eliminate these untraceable weapons and ensuring they do not find their way back into the hands of criminals,” said Papan in a statement released by her office. 

AB 2842 mandates that law enforcement agencies only contract with firearm destruction companies that prohibit the resale of gun parts when they bring them guns recovered from crime scenes and buy-back programs.  

Copyright © 2024 Bay City News, Inc.  

Katy St. Clair
Katy St. Clair

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Letter: Proud to support

I have been a resident of Gilroy for more...
Community

Letter: Gilroy lacks leadership needed to help homeless

As a long-time Gilroyan and local business owner, the...
Community

Spoking My Mind: Boo, Benevolence, and Bike to the Future

Happy October, the month when being a cyclist truly...

SOCIAL MEDIA

10,025FansLike
1,208FollowersFollow
2,589FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Plaques & Banners

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
South Valley

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Letter: Proud to support

Letter: Gilroy lacks leadership needed to help homeless