I have been a resident of Gilroy for more than 44 years and known Marie Blankley for more than 35 years. Marie does not give up when she commits to a goal. I’ve seen her volunteer as a board member for the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce, on the Rotary Club of Gilroy, and also for the Gilroy Foundation and as President of the Gilroy Assistance League—just to name the ones I can remember, and all while managing her own accounting practice as a CPA and raising her two children.

As a Gilroy Unified School District Board member of nearly 20 years, I have worked directly with Marie on a number of issues affecting the welfare of our school children and city in general. She doesn’t play politics and always looks for the best solution for the betterment of all of Gilroy.

She gives her all to the Gilroy community with integrity and principles that bring fairness and truth to each leadership body she works with.

Being our mayor has surely been the leadership role of her life, and sadly one that takes an incredibly strong person to endure. With all that has been accomplished under her leadership, I am proud to support the re-election of Mayor Marie Blankley and hope that you do too.

Mark W. Good

Gilroy Unified School District Board Member