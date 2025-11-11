A Bay Area nonprofit launched an emergency weekend meal program last weekend in partnership with the Gilroy Unified School District, and is planning to serve 500 children and their families every Saturday and Sunday in November.

The program, led by Community Seva, was launched in direct response to the suspension of SNAP and CalFresh benefits that hundreds of Gilroy families rely on for nutrition. The nonprofit will continue to work with GUSD to provide meals in November even if the federal government releases funds to the monthly SNAP program.

GUSD officials have reported rising concerns about weekend hunger among students who depend on meals provided at schools during the week, says a press release from Community Seva.

On Nov. 8 and Nov. 9, volunteers with Community Seva and GUSD, as well as school district officials, served hundreds of meals to Gilroy families in a drive-through procession at Gilroy High School. Families received a prepared, boxed meal for each member of their household as they drove through the school’s parking lot.

Meals distributed through the program are prepared at Community Seva’s commercial kitchen in Santa Clara.

“Our families in South County are hurting, and children should never bear the burden of bureaucratic delays or policy breakdowns,” Santa Clara County Supervisor Sylvia Arenas said. “I am grateful to Community Seva and all of our partners for stepping up so quickly.”

Although the Trump Administration had suspended funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in response to the government shutdown, CalFresh recipients in Santa Clara County have received their benefits for the month of November following a court order requiring the benefits, known as food stamps, to be restored.

Congress reached an agreement on Nov. 9 to reopen the government, but it is still unclear if and when the administration will fully restore funding to SNAP.

In Santa Clara County, CalFresh provides about $25.5 million in food assistance each month to about 130,000 residents, including working parents, seniors, college students and children. Because of the temporary suspension of federal food assistance, the county took emergency action last week to amend its contract with Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, allocating up to $4.5 million to help cover increased demand for food assistance.

Community Seva plans to continue serving meals to GUSD families through the end of November.

“At a time when so many of our families are experiencing the effects of food insecurity, the district is profoundly grateful for the partnership and generosity of Supervisor Arenas’ office and Community Seva,” GUSD Superintendent Dr. Anisha Munshi said. “Their commitment to supporting our community ensures that our students and families have access to the essential resources they need.

“We value their collaboration and the positive impact they make in the lives of those that GUSD serves.”

Among those preparing and distributing meals at Gilroy High last weekend was Community Seva founder and board president Nathan Ganeshan.

“When we heard about the sudden disruption of SNAP/CalFresh benefits, we immediately mobilized,” Ganeshan said. “When the need arises, Community Seva has always stepped up for our neighbors. This emergency meals program is a true example of who we are and what we stand for, which is ensuring that no child or family in our community goes hungry during difficult times.”

Also collaborating on the weekend meals program with Community Seva are Mayor Greg Bozzo, Arenas and the South County Youth Task Force.