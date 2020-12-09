good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
50.4 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
December 9, 2020
Article Search
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Pedestrian dies after Dec. 6 hit and run

Incident occurred at Broadway and Wayland Lane

By: Staff Report
1202
0

A man who was sent to the hospital with major injuries resulting from a Dec. 6 hit and run collision has died, according to police.

Gilroy Police identified the victim as 48-year-old Victoriano Montoya-Llamas, a Gilroy resident.

Police are still looking for the vehicle and motorist who struck Montoya-Llamas and left the scene. The collision occurred Dec. 6 at the intersection of Broadway and Wayland Lane. Police responded to the area about 11:30am on a report that a male pedestrian was lying in the street.

Responding police and paramedics provided medical aid to the man, later identified as Montoya-Llamas, upon arrival. He was transported to a local trauma center for treatment, but was later pronounced dead.

Investigating officers determined the victim was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene before police arrived, authorities said. The suspect and vehicle have not been located.

Anyone with information or video related to the Dec. 6 incident can call the Gilroy Police Department at 408.846.0350. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Tip Line at 408.846.0330.

Avatar
Staff Report

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

De Paul remodel on track for early 2021 completion

Michael Moore |
By early next year, De Paul Health Center’s former emergency room will be renovated to accommodate dozens of hospital beds and a variety of healthcare services in an expanded urgent care clinic, with longer-term plans to develop a skilled nursing home in the Morgan Hill facility’s old hospital wing.
Read more
News

New mayor, council members sworn in to lead Gilroy

Erik Chalhoub |
Marie Blankley was sworn in as Gilroy’s...
Read more
COVID-19

Covid-19: By the numbers in Gilroy

Gilroy Dispatch Staff |
Total number of cases in Gilroy since...
Read more
© Copyright 2020 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

De Paul remodel on track for early 2021 completion

New mayor, council members sworn in to lead Gilroy