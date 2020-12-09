Pedestrian dies after Dec. 6 hit and run

A man who was sent to the hospital with major injuries resulting from a Dec. 6 hit and run collision has died, according to police.

Gilroy Police identified the victim as 48-year-old Victoriano Montoya-Llamas, a Gilroy resident.

Police are still looking for the vehicle and motorist who struck Montoya-Llamas and left the scene. The collision occurred Dec. 6 at the intersection of Broadway and Wayland Lane. Police responded to the area about 11:30am on a report that a male pedestrian was lying in the street.

Responding police and paramedics provided medical aid to the man, later identified as Montoya-Llamas, upon arrival. He was transported to a local trauma center for treatment, but was later pronounced dead.

Investigating officers determined the victim was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene before police arrived, authorities said. The suspect and vehicle have not been located.

Anyone with information or video related to the Dec. 6 incident can call the Gilroy Police Department at 408.846.0350. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Tip Line at 408.846.0330.