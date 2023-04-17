PHOTO: Gilroy garlic bread event benefits veterans hall

Jeff Speno (left) joins other volunteers in grilling garlic bread April 15 at the Veterans Memorial Building in downtown Gilroy. The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association hosted the event in celebration of National Garlic Month, where people could purchase garlic bread by the loaf. The association presented a check for $5,000 to go toward the Veterans Memorial Building’s kitchen remodel. Association volunteers will also pass out food at the St. Joseph’s Family Center food pantry on April 19. Upcoming events include Garlic Festival food at the Garlic City Car Show on June 17 and the Gilroy Garlic Festival Golf Classic on June 23.

