PHOTOS: Reel good time at the Poppy Bash

Dozens of filmmakers, musicians and others gathered at the Capos Event Center in downtown Gilroy on April 14 to celebrate the annual Poppy Jasper International Film Festival. The Poppy Bash, co-hosted by Alina Malletti Galore and Jayson Stebbins, was an opportunity for filmmakers to mingle with fans. Guitarist Kat Dyson was presented with the Icon Award, while a band consisting of Polo Jones, Randy Spendlove, Jay Turner and others closed out the evening. An after party was held at Tempo Kitchen & Bar. The film festival, which showcased 260 films from 30 countries, screens at venues in South Santa Clara and San Benito counties through April 19.

